Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31? Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

Can we count on Jonathan Marchessault finding the back of the net when the Nashville Predators play the Edmonton Oilers at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday? To assist you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and trends below.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In two of nine games this season, Marchessault has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

He has attempted four shots in one game against the Oilers this season, and has scored one goal.

On the power play, Marchessault has accumulated one goal and three assists.

He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 3.2 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers are 23rd in goals allowed, giving up 35 total goals (3.5 per game) in the league.

So far this season, the Oilers have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

