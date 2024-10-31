Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31? Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 31, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ upcoming contest against the Edmonton Oilers is slated for Thursday at 8:00 PM ET. Will Ryan O’Reilly light the lamp in this matchup? Before making a wager on any prop bets, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Oilers?

Odds to score a goal this game: +280 (Bet $10 to win $28.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in three of nine games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not scored versus the Oilers this season in one game (one shot).

O’Reilly has scored two goals on the power play.

O’Reilly’s shooting percentage is 17.6%, and he averages 1.9 shots per game.

Oilers defensive stats

The Oilers have conceded 35 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Oilers have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Oilers game info

Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024

Thursday, October 31, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

