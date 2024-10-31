Will Zachary L’Heureux Score a Goal Against the Oilers on October 31?
Published 12:23 am Thursday, October 31, 2024
In the upcoming matchup versus the Edmonton Oilers, which starts at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday, can we expect Zachary L’Heureux to score a goal for the Nashville Predators? Let’s dig into the most important stats and trends to determine which prop bets you should be strongly considering.
Will Zachary L’Heureux score a goal against the Oilers?
Odds to score a goal this game: +700 (Bet $10 to win $70.00 if he scores a goal)
L’Heureux stats and insights
- L’Heureux is yet to score through four games this season.
- He has not played against the Oilers yet this season.
- L’Heureux has no points on the power play.
Oilers defensive stats
- The Oilers have conceded 35 goals in total (3.5 per game), which ranks 23rd in the NHL in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Oilers have not secured a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 12.2 hits and 13.1 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Oilers game info
- Game Day: Thursday, October 31, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- TV Channel: ESPN+
