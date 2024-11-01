Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Patriots Game – Week 9 Published 5:38 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

The Tennessee Titans (1-6) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the New England Patriots (2-6) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Nissan Stadium, and we have best bets recommendations.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Patriots Matchup Info

Game Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024 Time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET Venue: Nissan Stadium

Nissan Stadium Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee TV: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub

Email newsletter signup

Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.

Best Moneyline Bet

Both BetMGM and the model expect the Titans to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (6.1) is 2.6 points further in their direction.

The Titans have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 64.9%.

The Titans have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.

Tennessee has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.

The Patriots have won two of the eight games they’ve played as underdogs this season.

New England has entered six games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.

Think you know who will win the game? Sign up at BetMGM and place your bet today.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Titans (-3.5)

Titans (-3.5) The Titans are 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Patriots have gone 2-5-1 against the spread this season.

In games they have played as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs, New England owns an ATS record of 2-4.

Want to bet on this game’s spread? Head to BetMGM and place your wager today.

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (38)

Over (38) The two teams average a combined 5.4 less points per game (32.6) than this game’s over/under of 38 points.

Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 52.6 points per game, 14.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Games involving the Titans have hit the over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).

The teams have hit the over in five of the Patriots’ eight games with a set total.

Want to bet on the over/under in this matchup? Make your wager at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.