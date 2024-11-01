Best Bets, Odds for the Titans vs. Patriots Game – Week 9
Published 5:38 pm Friday, November 1, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (1-6) take a three-game losing streak into a meeting against the New England Patriots (2-6) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Nissan Stadium, and we have best bets recommendations.
Titans vs. Patriots Matchup Info
- Game Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
- Time: 1 p.m. ET
- Venue: Nissan Stadium
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- TV: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at StubHub
Best Moneyline Bet
- Both BetMGM and the model expect the Titans to walk away with the victory, but the model spread (6.1) is 2.6 points further in their direction.
- The Titans have an implied win probability, based on the moneyline, of 64.9%.
- The Titans have been the moneyline favorite just two other times so far this season, and they lost both of the games.
- Tennessee has not played a game this season with moneyline odds of -185 or shorter.
- The Patriots have won two of the eight games they’ve played as underdogs this season.
- New England has entered six games this season as the underdog by +150 or more and is 2-4 in those contests.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS: Titans (-3.5)
- The Titans are 1-6-0 against the spread this season.
- The Patriots have gone 2-5-1 against the spread this season.
- In games they have played as 3.5-point or bigger underdogs, New England owns an ATS record of 2-4.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (38)
- The two teams average a combined 5.4 less points per game (32.6) than this game’s over/under of 38 points.
- Opponents of these two teams have averaged a combined 52.6 points per game, 14.6 more than the over/under for this matchup.
- Games involving the Titans have hit the over in four of their seven games with a set total (57.1%).
- The teams have hit the over in five of the Patriots’ eight games with a set total.
