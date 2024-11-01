How to Pick the Predators vs. Avalanche Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 2 Published 4:36 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

Wanting to put some money on the upcoming contest (Saturday at 8:00 PM ET) between the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena Below, we provide our best bets, along with our picks and projections for this matchup.

Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.

Predators vs. Avalanche Picks

Email newsletter signup

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Total Pick

Pick OU: Over 6.5 (model projecting 6.8 goals)

Four Nashville games this season have gone over Saturday’s total of 6.5 goals.

So far this season, eight games Colorado has played finished with more than 6.5 goals.

The total for this game (6.5) is 0.7 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.4) and the Avalanche (3.45).

This game’s total is 1.3 less than the 7.8 goals these two teams concede per game combined.

Bet on the total at BetMGM today!

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -128

The Predators have gone 3-4 this season when favored on the moneyline.

When it has played with moneyline odds of -128 or shorter, Nashville has put together a 3-4 record (winning 42.9% of its games).

The Predators’ implied moneyline win probability is 56.1% in this matchup.

Avalanche Moneyline: +108

Colorado has played as the underdog on the moneyline two times this season, and lost both games.

The Avalanche’s moneyline odds are +108 or longer for the first time.

Colorado’s implied probability to win is 48.1% based on the moneyline odds.

Place your moneyline bet at BetMGM now!

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Nashville 4, Colorado 3

Predators Points Leaders

A leading offensive player this season for Nashville, Filip Forsberg has recorded nine points.

Ryan O’Reilly is another of Nashville’s top contributors currently with eight total points (three goals and five assists) to his name.

With six points through 10 games (two goals and four assists), Jonathan Marchessault has been an important part of Nashville’s offensive attack this season.

In the eight games Juuse Saros has played this season, his save percentage is .896, 31st in the league.

Avalanche Points Leaders

Colorado’s Cale Makar has collected 15 assists and four goals in 11 games, good for 19 points.

Nathan MacKinnon is a top scorer for Colorado, with 18 total points this season. He has scored five goals and provided 13 assists in 11 games.

Mikko Rantanen has four goals and 11 assists for Nashville.

Alexandar Georgiev’s record stands at 1-4-0 on the season, allowing 23 goals (4.6 goals against average) and compiling 107 saves with an .823 save percentage (62nd in the league).

Predators’ Schedule

Looking for officially licensed NHL gear? Fanatics has jerseys, hats, apparel, memorabilia, trading cards, collectibles and more.

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/26/2024 Blue Jackets W 4-3 Home -196 10/28/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Away +118 10/31/2024 Oilers L 5-1 Home -131 11/2/2024 Avalanche – Home -128 11/4/2024 Kings – Home – 11/6/2024 Capitals – Away – 11/7/2024 Panthers – Away –

Avalanche’s Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/27/2024 Senators W 5-4 Home -176 10/28/2024 Blackhawks L 5-2 Home -196 10/30/2024 Lightning L 5-2 Home -103 11/2/2024 Predators – Away +108 11/5/2024 Kraken – Home – 11/7/2024 Jets – Away – 11/9/2024 Hurricanes – Home –

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Nashville vs. Colorado Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.