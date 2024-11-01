How to Watch the NBA Today, November 2 Published 8:19 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

There are 10 matchups on today’s NBA schedule, among them the Oklahoma City Thunder against the Los Angeles Clippers.

Here you can find information on live coverage of all of today’s NBA action.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Watch the NBA Today – November 2

Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics

Game Time: 6:00 PM ET

6:00 PM ET Venue: Spectrum Center

Spectrum Center Location: Charlotte, North Carolina

Charlotte, North Carolina TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Scotiabank Arena

Scotiabank Arena Location: Toronto, Ontario

Toronto, Ontario TV Channel: NBCS-CA and TSN

NBCS-CA and TSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE

NBCS-PH and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Toyota Center

Toyota Center Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SCHN

NBCS-BA and SCHN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Frost Bank Center

Frost Bank Center Location: San Antonio, Texas

San Antonio, Texas TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSN

FDSSW and FDSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Venue: Fiserv Forum

Fiserv Forum Location: Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Milwaukee, Wisconsin TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSOH

FDSWI and FDSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat

Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Venue: Mexico City Arena

Mexico City Arena Location: Mexico City, Mexico

Mexico City, Mexico TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT, and FDSSUN

NBA TV, MNMT, and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Footprint Center

Footprint Center Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: KATU and AZFamily

KATU and AZFamily Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz

Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Venue: Ball Arena

Ball Arena Location: Denver, Colorado

Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and KJZZ

ALT and KJZZ Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder

Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Venue: Intuit Dome

Intuit Dome Location: Inglewood, California

Inglewood, California TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSOK

FDSSC and FDSOK Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.