James Franklin Baker, 79

James Franklin Baker, age 79, of Tazewell, Tennessee was born on August 16, 1945 and passed away on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at North Knoxville Metro Medical Center in Powell, Tennessee after a long battle with COPD.

James was a professional mortgage banker for over 50 years. He owned and operated First Mortgage Lenders, Inc. in Knoxville, Tennessee until the passing of his loving wife, Juanita. He loved helping families buy homes because homes create strong families and stronger communities. As much as James loved helping people buy homes, he loved farming more. Along with Jessie Sulfridge, he raised Angus cattle on farms in Little Valley and in Sulphur Hollow. James and Jessie went to Tazewell almost every morning to get breakfast. Not only did they work together, they became the best of friends. In this Presidential election cycle, you could often find James watching the latest news on the current Presidential candidates.

James was preceded in death by his infant son, Scott Baker, his wife Jeanette Juanita (Skidmore) Baker, his parents Noah Martin Baker and Rosa Lee (Surber) Baker, and his son-in-law Bobby Bishop, Jr.

Left to mourn his passing is his daughter, Charlotte “Susie” (Baker) Bishop and a host of family and friends.

The family would like to extend their appreciation to Dr. Fred Allen Hurst and Irene Wilkerson. Also, special appreciation to Hollis Bush, Jimmy Brooks, Eric Livesay, Isaac Hopkins, Jacob Hopkins, and Ric and Sherri Wishoun. They are wonderful neighbors who he cared for deeply. They were there for James when he needed work done that he could no longer do. They also included him in family holiday cookouts and events.

The family will receive friends on Friday November 1, 2024 from 5 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held on Saturday November 2, 2024 at 11 AM in the Campbell Cemetery.

Serving as pallbearers will be Allen Parkey, Eric Livesay, Isaac Hopkins, Johnny Parker, Michael Parker and Steven Sulfridge.

Honorary pallbearers will be Jimmy Brooks, Jessie Sulfridge, Jacob Hopkins, John Hopkins, Christopher Parker, Jason Pendleton, Todd Trent and Sam Daugherty.

Ministers: Rev. Toby Webber and Rev. Jessie Sulfridge

In Lieu of flowers, the family requests a donation be made to St. Judy Children’s Research Hospital in Memphis, Tennessee. James had a huge heart for sick babies.

Coffey Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.