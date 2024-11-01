NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 2
Published 10:19 pm Friday, November 1, 2024
The matchups in a Saturday NBA lineup that shouldn’t be missed include the Memphis Grizzlies taking on the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center.
Curious about the betting odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We have you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 2
Charlotte Hornets vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -10.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 11.4 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (237.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Toronto Raptors vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Kings -6.5
- Spread Pick: Kings (Projected to win by 8.6 points)
- Total: 230.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (235.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Scotiabank Arena in Toronto, Ontario
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and TSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Philadelphia 76ers vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Spread: Grizzlies -2.5
- Spread Pick: Grizzlies (Projected to win by 8 points)
- Total: 221.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
San Antonio Spurs vs. Minnesota Timberwolves
- Spread: Timberwolves -3.5
- Spread Pick: Spurs (Projected to win by 4.9 points)
- Total: 214.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (215.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV Channel: FDSSW and FDSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Milwaukee Bucks vs. Cleveland Cavaliers
- Spread: Bucks -2.5
- Spread Pick: Cavaliers (Projected to win by 20 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (231.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV Channel: FDSWI and FDSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Rockets -5.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 5.2 points)
- Total: 215.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and SCHN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Miami Heat
- Spread: Heat -8.5
- Spread Pick: Wizards (Projected to win by 5.1 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Mexico City Arena in Mexico City, Mexico
- TV Channel: NBA TV, MNMT, and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Nuggets -9.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 13.7 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.9 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and KJZZ
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Suns -12.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 11.8 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: KATU and AZFamily
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. Oklahoma City Thunder
- Spread: Thunder -6.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
- Total: 218.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (214.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: FDSSC and FDSOK
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
