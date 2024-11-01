Predators vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today – November 2 Published 10:43 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

As they gear up to play the Colorado Avalanche (5-6) on Saturday, November 2 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (3-6-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed Mark Jankowski C Questionable Upper Body

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Tucker Poolman D Out Head Valeri Nichushkin RW Out Nhlpa Jonathan Drouin LW Out Upper Body Artturi Lehkonen LW Questionable Shoulder Ross Colton C Out Foot Miles Wood LW Out Upper Body Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 24 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

Nashville ranks 18th in goals against, giving up 36 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.

Their -12 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.

Avalanche Season Insights

The Avalanche are ninth in the NHL in scoring (38 goals, 3.4 per game).

Colorado has conceded 46 total goals this season (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in the league.

With a goal differential of -8, they are 24th in the league.

Predators vs. Avalanche Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-126) Avalanche (+106) 6.5

