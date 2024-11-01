Predators vs. Avalanche Injury Report Today – November 2
As they gear up to play the Colorado Avalanche (5-6) on Saturday, November 2 at Bridgestone Arena, with the puck dropping at 8:00 PM ET, the Nashville Predators (3-6-1) have three players currently listed on the injury report.
Nashville Predators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Spencer Stastney
|D
|Out
|Personal
|Austin Roest
|C
|Out
|Undisclosed
|Mark Jankowski
|C
|Questionable
|Upper Body
Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Tucker Poolman
|D
|Out
|Head
|Valeri Nichushkin
|RW
|Out
|Nhlpa
|Jonathan Drouin
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Artturi Lehkonen
|LW
|Questionable
|Shoulder
|Ross Colton
|C
|Out
|Foot
|Miles Wood
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
|Gabriel Landeskog
|LW
|Out
|Knee
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Date: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: ESPN+
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Venue: Bridgestone Arena
Predators Season Insights
- The Predators’ 24 total goals (2.4 per game) make them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- Nashville ranks 18th in goals against, giving up 36 total goals (3.6 per game) in league action.
- Their -12 goal differential ranks 28th in the league.
Avalanche Season Insights
- The Avalanche are ninth in the NHL in scoring (38 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Colorado has conceded 46 total goals this season (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in the league.
- With a goal differential of -8, they are 24th in the league.
Predators vs. Avalanche Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Predators (-126)
|Avalanche (+106)
|6.5
