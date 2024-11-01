Where to Watch Tennessee vs. Kentucky on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 2 Published 7:48 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

Dylan Sampson will lead the Tennessee Volunteers (6-1) into their matchup against the Kentucky Wildcats (3-5) at Neyland Stadium on Saturday at 7:45 p.m. ET.

We provide more details below, and that includes how to watch this matchup on SEC Network.

Tennessee vs. Kentucky Live Stream and TV Viewing Options

Game day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game time: 7:45 p.m. ET

7:45 p.m. ET TV channel: SEC Network

SEC Network Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Stadium: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium Streaming: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Tennessee Key Players

Name Position Stats Dylan Sampson RB 840 YDS / 17 TD / 120 YPG / 5.8 YPC

10 REC / 88 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 12.6 REC YPG Nico Iamaleava QB 1,411 YDS (63.3%) / 8 TD / 4 INT

179 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 25.6 RUSH YPG DeSean Bishop RB 366 YDS / 3 TD / 52.3 YPG / 6.9 YPC Dont’e Thornton WR 12 REC / 365 YDS / 3 TD / 52.1 YPG James Pearce Jr. DL 12 TKL / 3 TFL / 3.5 SACK Will Brooks DB 19 TKL / 2 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD Joshua Josephs DL 14 TKL / 3 TFL Jermod McCoy DB 18 TKL / 0 TFL / 2 INT / 2 PD

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score 8/31/2024 vs. Chattanooga W 69-3 9/7/2024 at North Carolina State W 51-10 9/14/2024 vs. Kent State W 71-0 9/21/2024 at Oklahoma W 25-15 10/5/2024 at Arkansas L 19-14 10/12/2024 vs. Florida W 23-17 10/19/2024 vs. Alabama W 24-17 11/2/2024 vs. Kentucky – 11/9/2024 vs. Mississippi State – 11/16/2024 at Georgia – 11/23/2024 vs. UTEP – 11/30/2024 at Vanderbilt –

Kentucky Key Players

Name Position Stats Demie Sumo RB 419 YDS / 4 TD / 59.9 YPG / 4.6 YPC

12 REC / 108 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.4 REC YPG Brock Vandagriff QB 1,236 YDS (57.1%) / 6 TD / 5 INT

108 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 13.5 RUSH YPG Dane Key WR 39 REC / 587 YDS / 2 TD / 73.4 YPG Barion Brown WR 23 REC / 278 YDS / 3 TD / 34.8 YPG Jamon Dumas-Johnson LB 16 TKL / 3 TFL / 2.5 SACK / 1 INT J.J. Weaver LB 8 TKL / 4 TFL / 4 SACK D’Eryk Jackson LB 16 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK / 1 INT Zion Childress DB 17 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK

Kentucky Schedule