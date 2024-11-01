Where to Watch Titans vs. Patriots on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 3
Published 4:38 pm Friday, November 1, 2024
The Tennessee Titans (1-6) will try to right the ship when they enter a matchup against the New England Patriots (2-6) on Sunday on a three-game losing streak.
This game will be available on TV.
Nov 3, 2024: Titans vs. Patriots Viewing Options
- Game day: Sunday, November 3, 2024
- Game time: 1 p.m. ET
- TV channel: FOX
- Location: Nashville, Tennessee
- Stadium: Nissan Stadium
Titans Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Tony Pollard
|RB
|494 YDS / 3 TD / 70.6 YPG / 4.3 YPC
21 REC / 109 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.6 REC YPG
|Calvin Ridley
|WR
|22 REC / 326 YDS / 1 TD / 46.6 YPG
|Will Levis
|QB
|699 YDS (66.4%) / 5 TD / 7 INT
106 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 21.2 RUSH YPG
|Mason Rudolph
|QB
|566 YDS (58.9%) / 2 TD / 3 INT
42 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 14 RUSH YPG
|Harold Landry
|OLB
|30 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK
|Kenneth Murray
|LB
|47 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
|Amani Hooker
|SAF
|34 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD
|Jerome Baker
|LB
|37 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK
Titans Injuries
- Injury: Hamstring
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Rushing Stats: 33 ATT | 114 YDS | 1 TD
- Injury: Right shoulder
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Passing Stats: 125-for-83 | 699 YDS | 5 TDs | 7 INTs
- Injury: Hamstring
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Season Stats: 3 GP
- Injury: Hip
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 21 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Quad
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 23 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Rest
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 21 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD
- Injury: Tricep
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Season Stats (2023): 1 GP
- Injury: Shoulder
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Receiving Stats: 51 TAR | 22 REC | 326 YDS | 1 TD
- Injury: Foot
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Season Stats: 3 GP
- Injury: Foot
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Rushing Stats: 114 ATT | 494 YDS | 3 TDs
- Receiving Stats: 29 TAR | 21 REC | 109 YDS | 0 TDs
- Injury: Groin
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 34 Tackles | 1 INT | 4 PDs
- Injury: Shoulder
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Receiving Stats: 30 TAR | 21 REC | 184 YDS | 0 TDs
Tyjae Spears | RB (Unspecified)
Will Levis | QB (Unspecified)
Tre Avery | CB (Unspecified)
T’Vondre Sweat | NT (Unspecified)
L’Jarius Sneed | CB (Unspecified)
Jeffery Simmons | DT (Unspecified)
Andrew Rupcich | OL (Unspecified)
Calvin Ridley | WR (Unspecified)
Dillon Radunz | OL (Unspecified)
Tony Pollard | RB (Unspecified)
Amani Hooker | S (Unspecified)
Tyler Boyd | WR (Unspecified)
Titans Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Bears
|L 24-17
|FOX
|9/15/2024
|Jets
|L 24-17
|CBS
|9/22/2024
|Packers
|L 30-14
|FOX
|9/30/2024
|at Dolphins
|W 31-12
|ESPN
|10/13/2024
|Colts
|L 20-17
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|at Bills
|L 34-10
|CBS
|10/27/2024
|at Lions
|L 52-14
|FOX
|11/3/2024
|Patriots
|–
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Chargers
|–
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Vikings
|–
|CBS
|11/24/2024
|at Texans
|–
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|at Commanders
|–
|CBS
|12/8/2024
|Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|Bengals
|–
|FOX
|12/22/2024
|at Colts
|–
|CBS
|12/29/2024
|at Jaguars
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Texans
|–
|–
Patriots Key Players
|Name
|Position
|Stats
|Rhamondre Stevenson
|RB
|422 YDS / 5 TD / 60.3 YPG / 4.1 YPC
|Drake Maye
|QB
|564 YDS (63.1%) / 5 TD / 2 INT
114 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 28.5 RUSH YPG
|Jacoby Brissett
|QB
|828 YDS (59.1%) / 2 TD / 1 INT
62 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 10.3 RUSH YPG
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|32 REC / 358 YDS / 1 TD / 44.8 YPG
|Keion White
|DE
|33 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 SACK
|Kyle Dugger
|SAF
|33 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK
|Jahlani Tavai
|LB
|45 TKL / 4 TFL
|Christian Gonzalez
|CB
|37 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD
Patriots Injuries
- Injury: Shoulder
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 4 GP
- Injury: Concussion
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Passing Stats: 84-for-53 | 564 YDS | 5 TDs | 2 INTs
- Injury: Abdomen
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.5 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 23 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 1 GP
- Injury: Neck
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 14 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Season Stats: 1 GP
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 4.0 TFL | 33 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats (2023): 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 9 Tackles | 1 INT | 2 PDs
- Injury: Back
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 45 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD
- Injury: Knee
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 4.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 33 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs
- Injury: Neck
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.5 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 18 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Injury: Abdomen
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 23 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs
- Injury: Ankle
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Injury: Personal
- Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Season Stats: 8 GP
- Injury: Concussion
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Injury: Toe
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Rushing Stats: 56 ATT | 236 YDS | 0 TDs
- Injury: Shoulder
- Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
- Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 28 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs
Vederian Lowe | OT (Questionable)
Drake Maye | QB (Questionable)
Christian Elliss | LB (Questionable)
Sione Takitaki | LB (Questionable)
Jaquelin Roy | DT (Questionable)
Michael Jordan | OG (Questionable)
Kyle Dugger | S (Questionable)
Alex Austin | CB (Questionable)
Jahlani Tavai | LB (Unspecified)
Keion White | DE (Unspecified)
Marte Mapu | S (Unspecified)
Layden Robinson | OG (Unspecified)
Daniel Ekuale | DT (Unspecified)
Tyquan Thornton | WR (Unspecified)
Joey Slye | K (Unspecified)
Ja’Lynn Polk | WR (Unspecified)
Antonio Gibson | RB (Unspecified)
Jonathan Jones | CB (Unspecified)
Patriots Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|TV
|9/8/2024
|at Bengals
|W 16-10
|CBS
|9/15/2024
|Seahawks
|L 23-20
|FOX
|9/19/2024
|at Jets
|L 24-3
|Amazon Prime Video
|9/29/2024
|at 49ers
|L 30-13
|FOX
|10/6/2024
|Dolphins
|L 15-10
|FOX
|10/13/2024
|Texans
|L 41-21
|CBS
|10/20/2024
|vs. Jaguars
|L 32-16
|NFL Network
|10/27/2024
|Jets
|W 25-22
|CBS
|11/3/2024
|at Titans
|–
|FOX
|11/10/2024
|at Bears
|–
|FOX
|11/17/2024
|Rams
|–
|FOX
|11/24/2024
|at Dolphins
|–
|CBS
|12/1/2024
|Colts
|–
|CBS
|12/15/2024
|at Cardinals
|–
|CBS
|12/22/2024
|at Bills
|–
|CBS
|TBD
|Chargers
|–
|–
|TBD
|Bills
|–
|–