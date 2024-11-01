Where to Watch Titans vs. Patriots on TV or Streaming Live – Nov. 3

Published 4:38 pm Friday, November 1, 2024

By Data Skrive

Where to Watch Titans vs. Patriots on TV or Streaming Live - Nov. 3

The Tennessee Titans (1-6) will try to right the ship when they enter a matchup against the New England Patriots (2-6) on Sunday on a three-game losing streak.

This game will be available on TV.

Nov 3, 2024: Titans vs. Patriots Viewing Options

  • Game day: Sunday, November 3, 2024
  • Game time: 1 p.m. ET
  • TV channel: FOX
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans Key Players

Name Position Stats
Tony Pollard RB 494 YDS / 3 TD / 70.6 YPG / 4.3 YPC
21 REC / 109 REC YDS / 0 REC TD / 15.6 REC YPG
Calvin Ridley WR 22 REC / 326 YDS / 1 TD / 46.6 YPG
Will Levis QB 699 YDS (66.4%) / 5 TD / 7 INT
106 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 21.2 RUSH YPG
Mason Rudolph QB 566 YDS (58.9%) / 2 TD / 3 INT
42 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 14 RUSH YPG
Harold Landry OLB 30 TKL / 7 TFL / 4 SACK
Kenneth Murray LB 47 TKL / 4 TFL / 2 SACK
Amani Hooker SAF 34 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD
Jerome Baker LB 37 TKL / 2 TFL / 1 SACK

Titans Injuries

    Tyjae Spears | RB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Hamstring
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Rushing Stats: 33 ATT | 114 YDS | 1 TD

    Will Levis | QB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Right shoulder
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Passing Stats: 125-for-83 | 699 YDS | 5 TDs | 7 INTs

    Tre Avery | CB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Hamstring
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Season Stats: 3 GP

    T’Vondre Sweat | NT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Hip
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 21 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    L’Jarius Sneed | CB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Quad
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 23 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Jeffery Simmons | DT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Rest
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 21 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

    Andrew Rupcich | OL (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Tricep
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Season Stats (2023): 1 GP

    Calvin Ridley | WR (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Receiving Stats: 51 TAR | 22 REC | 326 YDS | 1 TD

    Dillon Radunz | OL (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Foot
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Season Stats: 3 GP

    Tony Pollard | RB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Foot
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Rushing Stats: 114 ATT | 494 YDS | 3 TDs
    • Receiving Stats: 29 TAR | 21 REC | 109 YDS | 0 TDs

    Amani Hooker | S (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Groin
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 34 Tackles | 1 INT | 4 PDs

    Tyler Boyd | WR (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Receiving Stats: 30 TAR | 21 REC | 184 YDS | 0 TDs

Titans Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Bears L 24-17 FOX
9/15/2024 Jets L 24-17 CBS
9/22/2024 Packers L 30-14 FOX
9/30/2024 at Dolphins W 31-12 ESPN
10/13/2024 Colts L 20-17 CBS
10/20/2024 at Bills L 34-10 CBS
10/27/2024 at Lions L 52-14 FOX
11/3/2024 Patriots FOX
11/10/2024 at Chargers FOX
11/17/2024 Vikings CBS
11/24/2024 at Texans CBS
12/1/2024 at Commanders CBS
12/8/2024 Jaguars CBS
12/15/2024 Bengals FOX
12/22/2024 at Colts CBS
12/29/2024 at Jaguars CBS
TBD Texans

Patriots Key Players

Name Position Stats
Rhamondre Stevenson RB 422 YDS / 5 TD / 60.3 YPG / 4.1 YPC
Drake Maye QB 564 YDS (63.1%) / 5 TD / 2 INT
114 RUSH YDS / 1 RUSH TD / 28.5 RUSH YPG
Jacoby Brissett QB 828 YDS (59.1%) / 2 TD / 1 INT
62 RUSH YDS / 0 RUSH TD / 10.3 RUSH YPG
Hunter Henry TE 32 REC / 358 YDS / 1 TD / 44.8 YPG
Keion White DE 33 TKL / 5 TFL / 4 SACK
Kyle Dugger SAF 33 TKL / 4 TFL / 1 SACK
Jahlani Tavai LB 45 TKL / 4 TFL
Christian Gonzalez CB 37 TKL / 0 TFL / 1 INT / 4 PD

Patriots Injuries

    Vederian Lowe | OT (Questionable)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 4 GP

    Drake Maye | QB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Concussion
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Passing Stats: 84-for-53 | 564 YDS | 5 TDs | 2 INTs

    Christian Elliss | LB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Abdomen
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.5 Sacks | 1.0 TFL | 23 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

    Sione Takitaki | LB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 1 GP

    Jaquelin Roy | DT (Questionable)

    • Injury: Neck
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 2.0 Sacks | 2.0 TFL | 14 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Michael Jordan | OG (Questionable)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Season Stats: 1 GP

    Kyle Dugger | S (Questionable)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 4.0 TFL | 33 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

    Alex Austin | CB (Questionable)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Limited Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats (2023): 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 9 Tackles | 1 INT | 2 PDs

    Jahlani Tavai | LB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Back
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 4.0 TFL | 45 Tackles | 0 INTs | 1 PD

    Keion White | DE (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Knee
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 4.0 Sacks | 5.0 TFL | 33 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs

    Marte Mapu | S (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Neck
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.5 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 18 Tackles | 0 INTs | 2 PDs

    Layden Robinson | OG (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

    Daniel Ekuale | DT (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Abdomen
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 1.0 Sack | 1.0 TFL | 23 Tackles | 0 INTs | 0 PDs

    Tyquan Thornton | WR (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Ankle
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

    Joey Slye | K (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Personal
    • Practice Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
    • Season Stats: 8 GP

    Ja’Lynn Polk | WR (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Concussion
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice

    Antonio Gibson | RB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Toe
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Rushing Stats: 56 ATT | 236 YDS | 0 TDs

    Jonathan Jones | CB (Unspecified)

    • Injury: Shoulder
    • Practice Status: Full Participation in Practice
    • Defensive Stats: 0.0 Sacks | 0.0 TFL | 28 Tackles | 0 INTs | 3 PDs

Patriots Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV
9/8/2024 at Bengals W 16-10 CBS
9/15/2024 Seahawks L 23-20 FOX
9/19/2024 at Jets L 24-3 Amazon Prime Video
9/29/2024 at 49ers L 30-13 FOX
10/6/2024 Dolphins L 15-10 FOX
10/13/2024 Texans L 41-21 CBS
10/20/2024 vs. Jaguars L 32-16 NFL Network
10/27/2024 Jets W 25-22 CBS
11/3/2024 at Titans FOX
11/10/2024 at Bears FOX
11/17/2024 Rams FOX
11/24/2024 at Dolphins CBS
12/1/2024 Colts CBS
12/15/2024 at Cardinals CBS
12/22/2024 at Bills CBS
TBD Chargers
TBD Bills

