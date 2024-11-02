Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2 Published 5:40 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

Brady Skjei will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche meet at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Skjei’s props against the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.

Skjei Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Skjei Prop Insights

In 10 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -4, and is averaging 20:55 on the ice.

Skjei has picked up at least one point in five games, with five points in total.

He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.

Skjei’s shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.

In four of the nine games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has registered five points, all from single-point games, this season.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche have given up 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in league action in goals against.

With a goal differential of -8, the team is 24th in the league.

The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Skjei vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 10 Games 0 5 Points 0 2 Goals 0 3 Assists 0

