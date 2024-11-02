Brady Skjei Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2
Published 5:40 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
Brady Skjei will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche meet at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. Looking to bet on Skjei’s props against the Avalanche? Scroll down for stats and information to assist you.
Skjei Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +124, Under: -160)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +185, Under: -245)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Skjei Prop Insights
- In 10 games, Skjei has a plus-minus of -4, and is averaging 20:55 on the ice.
- Skjei has picked up at least one point in five games, with five points in total.
- He has scored one goal, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Skjei’s shooting percentage is 7.1%, and he averages 2.8 shots per game.
- In four of the nine games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has registered five points, all from single-point games, this season.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche have given up 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in league action in goals against.
- With a goal differential of -8, the team is 24th in the league.
- The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Skjei vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|10
|Games
|0
|5
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|3
|Assists
|0
