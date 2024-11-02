Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche on November 2
Published 6:21 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault and the Colorado Avalanche’s Mikko Rantanen are two of the top players to watch when these squads play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Information
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Favorite: Predators (-126)
- Total: 6.5
- TV: ESPN+
Players to Watch
|Predators Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Filip Forsberg
|10
|5
|4
|9
|Ryan O’Reilly
|10
|3
|5
|8
|Jonathan Marchessault
|10
|2
|4
|6
|Brady Skjei
|10
|2
|3
|5
|Luke Evangelista
|10
|1
|4
|5
|Avalanche Leaders
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Cale Makar
|11
|4
|15
|19
|Nathan MacKinnon
|11
|5
|13
|18
|Mikko Rantanen
|11
|4
|11
|15
|Casey Mittelstadt
|11
|6
|7
|13
|Ross Colton
|10
|8
|1
|9
Predators vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison
- The Predators’ 2.4 average goals per game add up to 24 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.
- On defense, Nashville has allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.
- The Predators’ 19.44% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 16th in the league.
- The Avalanche have the NHL’s ninth-best scoring offense (38 total goals, 3.4 per game).
- Colorado has conceded 4.2 goals per game, and 46 total, which ranks 29th among all league teams.
- The Avalanche have the NHL’s third-best power-play conversion rate of 35.14%.
