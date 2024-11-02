Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Colorado Avalanche on November 2 Published 6:21 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ Jonathan Marchessault and the Colorado Avalanche’s Mikko Rantanen are two of the top players to watch when these squads play on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena.

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 10 5 4 9 Ryan O’Reilly 10 3 5 8 Jonathan Marchessault 10 2 4 6 Brady Skjei 10 2 3 5 Luke Evangelista 10 1 4 5 Avalanche Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Cale Makar 11 4 15 19 Nathan MacKinnon 11 5 13 18 Mikko Rantanen 11 4 11 15 Casey Mittelstadt 11 6 7 13 Ross Colton 10 8 1 9

Predators vs. Avalanche Stat Comparison

The Predators’ 2.4 average goals per game add up to 24 total, which makes them the 31st-ranked scoring team in the NHL.

On defense, Nashville has allowed 36 goals (3.6 per game) to rank 18th in NHL action.

The Predators’ 19.44% power-play conversion rate this season ranks 16th in the league.

The Avalanche have the NHL’s ninth-best scoring offense (38 total goals, 3.4 per game).

Colorado has conceded 4.2 goals per game, and 46 total, which ranks 29th among all league teams.

The Avalanche have the NHL’s third-best power-play conversion rate of 35.14%.

