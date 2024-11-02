Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus is -4, in 19:41 per game on the ice.
  • Forsberg has accumulated at least one point in eight games, with nine points in total.
  • On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated two goals and two assists.
  • He takes 4.6 shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.
  • He has put up a point in eight games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche have conceded 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.
  • The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
  • The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
10 Games 0
9 Points 0
5 Goals 0
4 Assists 0

