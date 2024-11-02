Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2
Published 5:40 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus is -4, in 19:41 per game on the ice.
- Forsberg has accumulated at least one point in eight games, with nine points in total.
- On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated two goals and two assists.
- He takes 4.6 shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.
- He has put up a point in eight games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche have conceded 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.
- The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
- The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|10
|Games
|0
|9
|Points
|0
|5
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
