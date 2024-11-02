Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2 Published 5:40 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Considering a bet on Forsberg? We have some numbers and figures to assist you along the way.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Bet on Filip Forsberg props with BetMGM!

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus is -4, in 19:41 per game on the ice.

Forsberg has accumulated at least one point in eight games, with nine points in total.

On the power play, Forsberg has accumulated two goals and two assists.

He takes 4.6 shots per game, and converts 10.9% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in one game he’s played with a set points prop.

He has put up a point in eight games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Email newsletter signup

Bet on Forsberg props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche have conceded 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in NHL action in goals against.

The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Watch the NHL on ESPN+!

Forsberg vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 10 Games 0 9 Points 0 5 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.