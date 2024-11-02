Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

Published 5:40 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, featuring Gustav Nyquist, play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Nyquist Prop Insights

  • Nyquist has averaged 17:23 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -1.
  • Nyquist has gotten at least one point in four games, with five points in total.
  • Nyquist has no points on the power play.
  • Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25%.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (10 opportunities).
  • In 10 games played this season, he has put up five points, with a single multi-point game.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche have conceded 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.
  • The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
10 Games 0
5 Points 0
3 Goals 0
2 Assists 0

SportsPlus

