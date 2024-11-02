Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2
Published 5:40 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Nashville Predators, featuring Gustav Nyquist, play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.
Nyquist Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180)
Bet on Gustav Nyquist props with BetMGM!
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Nyquist Prop Insights
- Nyquist has averaged 17:23 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -1.
- Nyquist has gotten at least one point in four games, with five points in total.
- Nyquist has no points on the power play.
- Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25%.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (10 opportunities).
- In 10 games played this season, he has put up five points, with a single multi-point game.
Email newsletter signup
Bet on Nyquist props, Nashville Predators odds, and more on BetMGM!
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche have conceded 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.
- The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
- The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on ESPN+!
Nyquist vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|10
|Games
|0
|5
|Points
|0
|3
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.