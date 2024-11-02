Gustav Nyquist Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2 Published 5:40 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Nashville Predators, featuring Gustav Nyquist, play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday, November 2, 2024 at 8:00 PM ET. Fancy a wager on Nyquist? We have some numbers and figures to help you along the way.

Nyquist Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +140, Under: -180)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Nyquist Prop Insights

Nyquist has averaged 17:23 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -1.

Nyquist has gotten at least one point in four games, with five points in total.

Nyquist has no points on the power play.

Nyquist averages 1.2 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 25%.

He has exceeded his points prop bet four times this season in games with a set points prop (10 opportunities).

In 10 games played this season, he has put up five points, with a single multi-point game.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche have conceded 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.

The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Nyquist vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 10 Games 0 5 Points 0 3 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

