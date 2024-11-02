How to Watch the NBA Today, November 3 Published 8:19 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

The NBA lineup today, including the Orlando Magic versus the Dallas Mavericks, should provide some fireworks.

How to watch all the games in the NBA today is included here.

Watch the NBA Today – November 3

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Venue: Barclays Center

Barclays Center Location: Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSDET

YES and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Venue: Smoothie King Center

Smoothie King Center Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic

Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Venue: American Airlines Center

American Airlines Center Location: Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and FDSFL

KFAA and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

