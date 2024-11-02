How to Watch the NBA Today, November 3
Published 8:19 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024
The NBA lineup today, including the Orlando Magic versus the Dallas Mavericks, should provide some fireworks.
How to watch all the games in the NBA today is included here.
Watch the NBA Today – November 3
Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons
- Game Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Venue: Barclays Center
- Location: Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Venue: American Airlines Center
- Location: Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
