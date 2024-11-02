How to Watch the Pelicans vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 3 Published 8:48 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-4) will try to stop a four-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-3) on November 3, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The game airs on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports, FDSSE

Pelicans Stats Insights

This season, the Pelicans have a 45% shooting percentage from the field, which is 1.3% lower than the 46.3% of shots the Hawks’ opponents have knocked down.

In games New Orleans shoots higher than 46.3% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.

The Pelicans are the 15th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 20th.

The 108.5 points per game the Pelicans score are 15 fewer points than the Hawks allow (123.5).

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks’ 46% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Pelicans have allowed to their opponents.

Atlanta is 2-2 when it shoots better than 47% from the field.

The Hawks are the 20th-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Pelicans sit at 12th.

The Hawks put up just three more points per game (117.2) than the Pelicans allow their opponents to score (114.2).

Atlanta has put together a 2-3 record in games it scores more than 114.2 points.

Pelicans Home & Away Comparison

The Pelicans posted 114.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 0.4 fewer points than they averaged on the road (115.3).

New Orleans allowed 111.4 points per game at home, compared to 109.9 when playing on the road.

When playing at home, the Pelicans sunk 0.4 fewer treys per game (12.3) than when playing on the road (12.7). They also had a lower three-point percentage at home (36.8%) compared to in road games (39.7%).

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

The Hawks scored more points at home (121.9 per game) than away (114.8) last season.

At home, the Hawks allowed 120.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 120.2.

Beyond the arc, the Hawks drained fewer trifectas on the road (13.6 per game) than at home (13.8) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (35.9%) than at home (36.9%) too.

Pelicans Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Trey Murphy III Out Hamstring CJ McCollum Out Adductor Herbert Jones Out Shoulder Jordan Hawkins Questionable Back Dejounte Murray Out Hand

Hawks Injuries