Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

Published 5:40 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Marchessault Prop Insights

  • In 10 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:29 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -5.
  • He has had at least one point in five games, and has six points in all.
  • Marchessault has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
  • Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
  • In five of the 10 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
  • Through 10 games, he has six points, with one multi-point game.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 29th in NHL action.
  • The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
  • The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
10 Games 0
6 Points 0
2 Goals 0
4 Assists 0

