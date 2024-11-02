Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2
Published 5:40 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.
Marchessault Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marchessault Prop Insights
- In 10 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:29 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -5.
- He has had at least one point in five games, and has six points in all.
- Marchessault has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.
- Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.
- In five of the 10 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.
- Through 10 games, he has six points, with one multi-point game.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 29th in NHL action.
- The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
- The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Marchessault vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|10
|Games
|0
|6
|Points
|0
|2
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
