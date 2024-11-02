Jonathan Marchessault Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2 Published 5:40 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

Jonathan Marchessault and the Nashville Predators face the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. Looking to bet on Marchessault’s props? Here is some info to assist you, below.

Marchessault Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -145, Under: +114) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +170, Under: -220)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Marchessault Prop Insights

In 10 games, Marchessault has averaged 18:29 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -5.

He has had at least one point in five games, and has six points in all.

Marchessault has picked up one goal and three assists on the power play.

Marchessault’s shooting percentage is 5.9%, and he averages 3.4 shots per game.

In five of the 10 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s gone over the prop total.

Through 10 games, he has six points, with one multi-point game.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Avalanche are giving up 46 total goals (4.2 per game) to rank 29th in NHL action.

The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Marchessault vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 10 Games 0 6 Points 0 2 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

