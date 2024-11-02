NBA Best Bets: Pelicans vs. Hawks Picks for November 3 Published 10:34 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-4) are 4.5-point underdogs as they look to break a four-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-3) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

If you want to gain an edge on Sunday’s game, discover the best bets available in this article (based on our computer predictions).

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Sunday, November 3, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Pelicans vs. Hawks Best Bets

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 4.5)

New Orleans has posted two wins against the spread this year.

Atlanta hasn’t won a game against the spread this year.

The Pelicans have one win ATS (1-2) as a 4.5-point favorite or greater this season.

The Hawks are winless ATS (0-2) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs this year.

Pick OU:

Over (228.5)





In three of six games this season, the Pelicans and their opponents have combined to total more than 228.5 points.

Every game the Hawks have played this season has gone over 228.5 combined points scored.

The average total in New Orleans’ games this season is 222.3, 6.2 points fewer than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta’s games this year have had a 230.7-point total on average, 2.2 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Pelicans are the 12th-highest scoring team in the NBA this year. The Hawks have scored the seventh-most points.

The Pelicans are the NBA’s 20th-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 27th-ranked.

Moneyline Pick: Pelicans (-190)

This season, the Pelicans have won two out of the four games in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have were defeated in both of the contests they’ve played as underdogs this season.

This season, New Orleans has won two of its three games when favored by at least -190 on the moneyline.

Atlanta has yet to win this season when listed as an underdog of +155 or worse on the moneyline this season.

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Pelicans have a 65.5% chance to win.

