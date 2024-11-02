NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 3 Published 7:17 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

In one of the many exciting matchups on the NBA schedule on Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks and the New Orleans Pelicans hit the floor at Smoothie King Center.

Want to improve your chances prior to Sunday’s NBA action? Take a look at our betting preview below.

Email newsletter signup

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 3

Brooklyn Nets vs. Detroit Pistons

Spread: Nets -3.5

Nets -3.5 Spread Pick: Nets (Projected to win by 7.7 points)

Nets (Projected to win by 7.7 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (226.7 total projected points)

Over (226.7 total projected points) Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSDET

YES and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Atlanta Hawks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Mavericks -7.5

Mavericks -7.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 3 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 3 points) Total: 220.5 points

220.5 points Total Pick: Over (220.9 total projected points)

Over (220.9 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and FDSFL

KFAA and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+. Use our link to sign up for ESPN+ or the Disney bundle.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.