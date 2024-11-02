Pelicans vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 3

Published 8:18 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Atlanta Hawks (2-4) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-3) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

  • Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
  • Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
  • Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
  • Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Hawks Score Prediction

  • Prediction:
    Pelicans 118 – Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Hawks

  • Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 4.5)
  • Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-5.2)
  • Pick OU:

    Over (228.5)

  • Computer Predicted Total: 231.7
  • The Pelicans have been more successful against the spread than the Hawks this year, sporting an ATS record of 2-4-0, as opposed to the Hawks, who haven’t covered yet in 2024-25.
  • New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).
  • When it comes to exceeding the total in 2024-25, New Orleans does it in fewer games (66.7% of the time) than Atlanta (100%).
  • As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 2-2, while the Hawks are 0-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

  • Offensively, the Pelicans are scoring 108.5 points per game (24th-ranked in league). They are allowing 114.2 points per contest at the other end (16th-ranked).
  • New Orleans is 15th in the NBA with 44 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 43.5 rebounds allowed per game.
  • The Pelicans rank 19th in the NBA with 25.5 dimes per contest.
  • This year, New Orleans is averaging 13.8 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 15 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).
  • The Pelicans are sinking 11 threes per game (23rd-ranked in league). They sport a 35.3% shooting percentage (15th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Hawks Performance Insights

  • The Hawks are 10th in the league in points scored (117.2 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (123.5).
  • Atlanta is 20th in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.2) and 17th in rebounds conceded (45.3).
  • The Hawks are ninth in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2024-25.
  • In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 19th in the NBA in committing them (15.3 per game). It is ninth in forcing them (15 per game).
  • Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.2). They are 16th in 3-point percentage at 35%.

