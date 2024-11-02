Pelicans vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 3
Published 8:18 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Atlanta Hawks (2-4) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-3) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.
Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Location: New Orleans, Louisiana
- Venue: Smoothie King Center
Pelicans vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Pelicans 118 – Hawks 113
Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 4.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-5.2)
- Pick OU:
Over (228.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 231.7
- The Pelicans have been more successful against the spread than the Hawks this year, sporting an ATS record of 2-4-0, as opposed to the Hawks, who haven’t covered yet in 2024-25.
- New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).
- When it comes to exceeding the total in 2024-25, New Orleans does it in fewer games (66.7% of the time) than Atlanta (100%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 2-2, while the Hawks are 0-2 as moneyline underdogs.
Pelicans Performance Insights
- Offensively, the Pelicans are scoring 108.5 points per game (24th-ranked in league). They are allowing 114.2 points per contest at the other end (16th-ranked).
- New Orleans is 15th in the NBA with 44 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 43.5 rebounds allowed per game.
- The Pelicans rank 19th in the NBA with 25.5 dimes per contest.
- This year, New Orleans is averaging 13.8 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 15 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).
- The Pelicans are sinking 11 threes per game (23rd-ranked in league). They sport a 35.3% shooting percentage (15th-ranked) from beyond the arc.
Hawks Performance Insights
- The Hawks are 10th in the league in points scored (117.2 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (123.5).
- Atlanta is 20th in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.2) and 17th in rebounds conceded (45.3).
- The Hawks are ninth in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2024-25.
- In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 19th in the NBA in committing them (15.3 per game). It is ninth in forcing them (15 per game).
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.2). They are 16th in 3-point percentage at 35%.
