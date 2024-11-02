Pelicans vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 3 Published 8:18 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (2-4) are 4.5-point underdogs as they try to turn around a four-game losing streak when they visit the New Orleans Pelicans (3-3) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Smoothie King Center. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE.

Pelicans vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: Gulf Coast Sports and FDSSE

Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

New Orleans, Louisiana Venue: Smoothie King Center

Pelicans vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Pelicans 118 – Hawks 113

Spread & Total Prediction for Pelicans vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Pelicans (- 4.5)

Pelicans (- 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Pelicans (-5.2)

Pelicans (-5.2) Pick OU: Over (228.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 231.7

The Pelicans have been more successful against the spread than the Hawks this year, sporting an ATS record of 2-4-0, as opposed to the Hawks, who haven’t covered yet in 2024-25.

New Orleans covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 33.3% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to exceeding the total in 2024-25, New Orleans does it in fewer games (66.7% of the time) than Atlanta (100%).

As a moneyline favorite this season, the Pelicans are 2-2, while the Hawks are 0-2 as moneyline underdogs.

Pelicans Performance Insights

Offensively, the Pelicans are scoring 108.5 points per game (24th-ranked in league). They are allowing 114.2 points per contest at the other end (16th-ranked).

New Orleans is 15th in the NBA with 44 boards per game so far this season. Meanwhile, it ranks 12th with 43.5 rebounds allowed per game.

The Pelicans rank 19th in the NBA with 25.5 dimes per contest.

This year, New Orleans is averaging 13.8 turnovers per game (13th-ranked in NBA) and forcing 15 turnovers per contest (ninth-ranked).

The Pelicans are sinking 11 threes per game (23rd-ranked in league). They sport a 35.3% shooting percentage (15th-ranked) from beyond the arc.

Hawks Performance Insights

The Hawks are 10th in the league in points scored (117.2 per game) and third-worst in points allowed (123.5).

Atlanta is 20th in the NBA in rebounds per game (42.2) and 17th in rebounds conceded (45.3).

The Hawks are ninth in the league in assists (27.3 per game) in 2024-25.

In terms of turnovers, Atlanta is 19th in the NBA in committing them (15.3 per game). It is ninth in forcing them (15 per game).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 15th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.2). They are 16th in 3-point percentage at 35%.

