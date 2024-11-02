Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2
Published 5:39 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Colorado Avalanche. Looking to wager on Josi’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.
Josi Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
Josi Prop Insights
- In 10 games, Josi has averaged 26:07 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -9.
- He has accumulated at least one point in three games, and has five points in all.
- Josi has picked up three assists on the power play.
- In three of the 10 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
- He has put up a point in three games this season, with two multiple-point games.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche rank 29th in goals against, allowing 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in league action.
- The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
- The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Josi vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|10
|Games
|0
|5
|Points
|0
|0
|Goals
|0
|5
|Assists
|0
