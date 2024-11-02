Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

Published 5:39 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Colorado Avalanche. Looking to wager on Josi’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Josi Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Josi Prop Insights

  • In 10 games, Josi has averaged 26:07 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -9.
  • He has accumulated at least one point in three games, and has five points in all.
  • Josi has picked up three assists on the power play.
  • In three of the 10 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • He has put up a point in three games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche rank 29th in goals against, allowing 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in league action.
  • The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
  • The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
10 Games 0
5 Points 0
0 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

