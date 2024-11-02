Roman Josi Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2 Published 5:39 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Roman Josi, will be in action Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, facing the Colorado Avalanche. Looking to wager on Josi’s props? Here is some info to help you, below.

Josi Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -188, Under: +145) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -125, Under: -105)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Josi Prop Insights

In 10 games, Josi has averaged 26:07 on the ice, with a plus-minus of -9.

He has accumulated at least one point in three games, and has five points in all.

Josi has picked up three assists on the power play.

In three of the 10 games he has played with a set points prop, he’s exceeded the prop total.

He has put up a point in three games this season, with two multiple-point games.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche rank 29th in goals against, allowing 46 total goals (4.2 per game) in league action.

The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

The Avalanche are looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Josi vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 10 Games 0 5 Points 0 0 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.