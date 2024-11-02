Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

Published 5:40 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

By Data Skrive

The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

O’Reilly Prop Insights

  • O’Reilly has averaged 20:46 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -4.
  • O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in seven games, with eight points in total.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet seven times this season in games with a set points prop (10 opportunities).
  • He has put up a point in seven games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche have allowed 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in NHL play in goals against.
  • The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
  • The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
10 Games 0
8 Points 0
3 Goals 0
5 Assists 0

