Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2
Published 5:40 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.
O’Reilly Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
O’Reilly Prop Insights
- O’Reilly has averaged 20:46 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -4.
- O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in seven games, with eight points in total.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet seven times this season in games with a set points prop (10 opportunities).
- He has put up a point in seven games this season, with one multiple-point game.
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche have allowed 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in NHL play in goals against.
- The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.
- The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
O’Reilly vs. Avalanche
