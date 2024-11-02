Ryan O’Reilly Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2 Published 5:40 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Nashville Predators, with Ryan O’Reilly, will be on the ice Saturday against the Colorado Avalanche at Bridgestone Arena, starting at 8:00 PM ET. There are prop bets for O’Reilly available, and we have some stats to help you make good calls.

O’Reilly Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -180, Under: +140) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +105, Under: -135)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

O’Reilly Prop Insights

O’Reilly has averaged 20:46 of ice time, with a plus-minus rating of -4.

O’Reilly has picked up at least one point in seven games, with eight points in total.

He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.

He has a 15.8% shooting percentage, attempting 1.9 shots per game.

He has exceeded his points prop bet seven times this season in games with a set points prop (10 opportunities).

He has put up a point in seven games this season, with one multiple-point game.

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche have allowed 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in NHL play in goals against.

The team has the 24th-ranked goal differential in the league at -8.

The Avalanche are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

O’Reilly vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 10 Games 0 8 Points 0 3 Goals 0 5 Assists 0

