SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 10 2024 Published 8:30 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

College football Week 10 action includes seven games with SEC teams. Check out the article below to see up-to-date results and the top performers.

Watch college football all season long on ESPN+, Fubo and Paramount+.

Jump to Matchup:

Email newsletter signup

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas | Maine vs. Oklahoma | Vanderbilt vs. Auburn

SEC Scores | Week 10

Ole Miss 63 – Arkansas 31

Ole Miss covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 54.5-point total.

Ole Miss Top Performers

Passing: Jaxson Dart (25-for-31, 515 YDS, 6 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jaxson Dart (25-for-31, 515 YDS, 6 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Dart (10 ATT, 47 YDS)

Dart (10 ATT, 47 YDS) Receiving: Jordan Watkins (9 TAR, 8 REC, 254 YDS, 5 TDs)

Arkansas Top Performers

Passing: Malachi Singleton (11-for-14, 207 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Malachi Singleton (11-for-14, 207 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Rashod Dubinion (12 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)

Rashod Dubinion (12 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 TAR, 6 REC, 135 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Ole Miss Arkansas 694 Total Yards 492 562 Passing Yards 365 132 Rushing Yards 127 0 Turnovers 2

Oklahoma 59 – Maine 14

Oklahoma covered the 34.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.

Oklahoma Top Performers

Passing: Jackson Arnold (15-for-21, 224 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jackson Arnold (15-for-21, 224 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (18 ATT, 203 YDS, 3 TDs)

Jovantae Barnes (18 ATT, 203 YDS, 3 TDs) Receiving: Javian Hester (5 TAR, 4 REC, 112 YDS, 1 TD)

Maine Top Performers

Passing: Carter Peevy (13-for-24, 123 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Carter Peevy (13-for-24, 123 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Peevy (6 ATT, 30 YDS)

Peevy (6 ATT, 30 YDS) Receiving: Joe Gillette (3 TAR, 3 REC, 64 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Maine Oklahoma 251 Total Yards 665 144 Passing Yards 284 107 Rushing Yards 381 1 Turnovers 0

Vanderbilt 17 – Auburn 7

Vanderbilt won as an 8-point underdog. The matchup went under the 47.5-point total.

Vanderbilt Top Performers

Passing: Diego Pavia (9-for-22, 143 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Diego Pavia (9-for-22, 143 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Sedrick Alexander (10 ATT, 28 YDS)

Sedrick Alexander (10 ATT, 28 YDS) Receiving: Junior Sherrill (4 TAR, 1 REC, 31 YDS)

Auburn Top Performers

Passing: Payton Thorne (20-for-29, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Payton Thorne (20-for-29, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (12 ATT, 50 YDS)

Jarquez Hunter (12 ATT, 50 YDS) Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (7 TAR, 4 REC, 78 YDS)

Matchup Stat Breakdown

Vanderbilt Auburn 227 Total Yards 327 143 Passing Yards 239 84 Rushing Yards 88 0 Turnovers 1

Upcoming Week 10 SEC Schedule

Kentucky Wildcats at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2

Saturday, Nov. 2 Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium

Neyland Stadium TV Channel: SECN

SECN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.