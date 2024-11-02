SEC Football Scores and Results – Week 10 2024
Published 8:30 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024
College football Week 10 action includes seven games with SEC teams. Check out the article below to see up-to-date results and the top performers.
Jump to Matchup:
Ole Miss vs. Arkansas | Maine vs. Oklahoma | Vanderbilt vs. Auburn
SEC Scores | Week 10
Ole Miss 63 – Arkansas 31
Ole Miss covered the 7.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 54.5-point total.
Ole Miss Top Performers
- Passing: Jaxson Dart (25-for-31, 515 YDS, 6 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Dart (10 ATT, 47 YDS)
- Receiving: Jordan Watkins (9 TAR, 8 REC, 254 YDS, 5 TDs)
Arkansas Top Performers
- Passing: Malachi Singleton (11-for-14, 207 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Rashod Dubinion (12 ATT, 49 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Andrew Armstrong (8 TAR, 6 REC, 135 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Ole Miss
|Arkansas
|694
|Total Yards
|492
|562
|Passing Yards
|365
|132
|Rushing Yards
|127
|0
|Turnovers
|2
Oklahoma 59 – Maine 14
Oklahoma covered the 34.5-point spread in the victory. The matchup covered the 48.5-point total.
Oklahoma Top Performers
- Passing: Jackson Arnold (15-for-21, 224 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jovantae Barnes (18 ATT, 203 YDS, 3 TDs)
- Receiving: Javian Hester (5 TAR, 4 REC, 112 YDS, 1 TD)
Maine Top Performers
- Passing: Carter Peevy (13-for-24, 123 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Peevy (6 ATT, 30 YDS)
- Receiving: Joe Gillette (3 TAR, 3 REC, 64 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Maine
|Oklahoma
|251
|Total Yards
|665
|144
|Passing Yards
|284
|107
|Rushing Yards
|381
|1
|Turnovers
|0
Vanderbilt 17 – Auburn 7
Vanderbilt won as an 8-point underdog. The matchup went under the 47.5-point total.
Vanderbilt Top Performers
- Passing: Diego Pavia (9-for-22, 143 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Sedrick Alexander (10 ATT, 28 YDS)
- Receiving: Junior Sherrill (4 TAR, 1 REC, 31 YDS)
Auburn Top Performers
- Passing: Payton Thorne (20-for-29, 239 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Jarquez Hunter (12 ATT, 50 YDS)
- Receiving: KeAndre Lambert-Smith (7 TAR, 4 REC, 78 YDS)
Matchup Stat Breakdown
|Vanderbilt
|Auburn
|227
|Total Yards
|327
|143
|Passing Yards
|239
|84
|Rushing Yards
|88
|0
|Turnovers
|1
Upcoming Week 10 SEC Schedule
Kentucky Wildcats at No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Date: Saturday, Nov. 2
- Game Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
- Venue: Neyland Stadium
- TV Channel: SECN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
