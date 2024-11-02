Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche play at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
  • Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -210)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Stamkos Prop Insights

  • In 10 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -8, and is averaging 19:22 on the ice.
  • Stamkos has accumulated a point in two games (with three points in total).
  • On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated one goal and one assist.
  • He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 3.1% of them.
  • He has exceeded his points prop bet in two games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 10 opportunities).
  • He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in 10 games played).

Avalanche Defensive Insights

  • The Avalanche have conceded 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.
  • The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
  • The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado
10 Games 0
3 Points 0
1 Goals 0
2 Assists 0

