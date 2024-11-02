Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2 Published 5:39 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when

the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche play at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Stamkos Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120) Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -210)

Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

Stamkos Prop Insights

In 10 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -8, and is averaging 19:22 on the ice.

Stamkos has accumulated a point in two games (with three points in total).

On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated one goal and one assist.

He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 3.1% of them.

He has exceeded his points prop bet in two games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 10 opportunities).

He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in 10 games played).

Avalanche Defensive Insights

The Avalanche have conceded 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.

The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.

The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Stamkos vs. Avalanche

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Colorado 10 Games 0 3 Points 0 1 Goals 0 2 Assists 0

