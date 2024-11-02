Steven Stamkos Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Avalanche Game – November 2
Published 5:39 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
Steven Stamkos will be on the ice when
the Nashville Predators and Colorado Avalanche play at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, starting at 8:00 PM ET. If you’d like to make a wager on Stamkos’ prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Stamkos Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -154, Under: +120)
- Assists Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: +160, Under: -210)
Predators vs. Avalanche Game Info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Stamkos Prop Insights
- In 10 games, Stamkos has a plus-minus of -8, and is averaging 19:22 on the ice.
- Stamkos has accumulated a point in two games (with three points in total).
- On the power play, Stamkos has accumulated one goal and one assist.
- He takes 3.2 shots per game, and converts 3.1% of them.
- He has exceeded his points prop bet in two games he’s played with a set points prop (out of 10 opportunities).
- He has three points on the season — a two-point game and a one-point game (in 10 games played).
Avalanche Defensive Insights
- The Avalanche have conceded 46 total goals (4.2 per game), ranking 29th in league play in goals against.
- The team’s -8 goal differential ranks 24th in the league.
- The Avalanche have not shut out an opponent this season. They average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Stamkos vs. Avalanche
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Colorado
|10
|Games
|0
|3
|Points
|0
|1
|Goals
|0
|2
|Assists
|0
