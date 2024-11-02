Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Predictions & Picks: Spread, Total – November 4 Published 8:21 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

Monday’s contest features the Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) and the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-0) clashing at Thompson-Boling Arena in what is expected to be a one-sided matchup, with a projected 85-61 victory for heavily favored Tennessee according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 4.

According to our computer prediction, Gardner-Webb projects to cover the 26.5-point spread in its matchup versus Tennessee. The over/under is listed at 141.5, and the two sides are projected to exceed it.

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Where: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Thompson-Boling Arena Line: Tennessee -26.5

Tennessee -26.5 Point total: 141.5

141.5 Moneyline (to win): Tennessee -20000, Gardner-Webb +3500

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Score Prediction

Prediction:

Tennessee 85, Gardner-Webb 61

Spread & Total Prediction for Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb

Pick ATS: Gardner-Webb (+26.5)

Gardner-Webb (+26.5) Pick OU: Over (141.5)

Tennessee Performance Insights

At 78.8 points scored per game and 67.4 points conceded last season, Tennessee was 52nd in the country offensively and 55th defensively.

The Volunteers were 29th in the nation in rebounds per game (35.9) and 205th in rebounds allowed (32.0) last season.

At 16.6 assists per game, Tennessee was 20th-best in the nation last year.

With 8.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.4% from beyond the arc last season, the Volunteers were 50th and 156th in the country, respectively, in those categories.

Tennessee gave up 7.4 3-pointers per game and conceded 31.2% from beyond the arc last season, ranking 190th and 36th, respectively, in the country.

Tennessee attempted 41.2% percent of its shots from beyond the arc last season, and 58.8% percent from inside it. In terms of makes, 32.2% of Tennessee’s buckets were 3-pointers, and 67.8% were 2-pointers.

Gardner-Webb Performance Insights

Gardner-Webb ranked 176th in college basketball last season with 73.5 points per game. At the other end of the court, it ranked 221st with 73.2 points allowed per game.

Last year the Runnin’ Bulldogs averaged 34.5 rebounds per game (66th-ranked in college basketball) and gave up 32.8 rebounds per contest (258th-ranked).

Gardner-Webb averaged 12.7 dimes per game, which ranked them 216th in college basketball.

Last year the Runnin’ Bulldogs committed 11.1 turnovers per game (167th-ranked in college basketball) and forced 10.9 turnovers per contest (211th-ranked).

With 7.5 treys per game, the Runnin’ Bulldogs were 171st in college basketball. They sported a 34.7% shooting percentage from three-point land, which ranked 139th in college basketball.

With 6.7 threes conceded per game, Gardner-Webb ranked 94th in the nation. It gave up a 33.4% shooting percentage from downtown, which ranked 162nd in college basketball.

In terms of shot breakdown, Gardner-Webb took 63.9% two-pointers (accounting for 71.3% of the team’s buckets) and 36.1% threes (28.7%).

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.