Titans vs. Patriots Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread – Week 9 Published 4:37 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024

The Tennessee Titans will play the New England Patriots at Nissan Stadium on Sunday, Nov. 3 at 1 p.m. ET. Our computer model projects the Titans will win — see below for a full breakdown regarding the spread, over/under and final score.

While the Titans rank third-worst in the NFL in total offense with 281.6 yards per game, it’s been a different story on the other side of the ball, as they rank best (265.4 yards per game allowed). The Patriots’ offense has been a bottom-five unit this season, posting 15.5 points per game, which ranks fourth-worst in the NFL. Defensively, they rank 21st with 24.6 points allowed per contest.

Titans vs. Patriots Predictions and Picks

ATS Over/Under Score Prediction Titans (-3) Over (38.5) Titans 24, Patriots 18

Titans Betting Info

Based on this contest’s moneyline, the Titans’ implied win probability is 61.5%.

Tennessee has a record of just 1-6-0 against the spread this season.

The Titans have been favored by 3 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

In Tennessee’s seven games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total four times.

The average total for Titans games this season (postseason included) has been 40.9, 2.4 points higher than the total for this game.

Patriots Betting Info

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Patriots have a 42.6% chance to win.

New England has a record of just 2-5-1 against the spread this year.

The Patriots have covered the spread twice when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in seven opportunities).

New England and its opponent have combined to hit the over five out of eight times this year.

This season, Patriots games have resulted in an average scoring total of 39.8, which is 1.3 points higher than the over/under for this matchup.

Titans vs. Patriots 2024 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Titans 17.1 28 16 24.7 18 30.5 Patriots 15.5 24.6 19 25.3 12 24

