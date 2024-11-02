Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 2?
Published 12:24 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
When the Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.
Sign up for ESPN+ today to watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more.
Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Avalanche?
Email newsletter signup
Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.
Forsberg stats and insights
- Forsberg has scored in five of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.
- On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 4.6 shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 46 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Catch NHL action all season long on Max.
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.