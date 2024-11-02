Will Filip Forsberg Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 2? Published 12:24 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

When the Nashville Predators play the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET, will Filip Forsberg score a goal? Below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before making any player prop bets.

Will Filip Forsberg score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +130 (Bet $10 to win $13.00 if he scores a goal)

Forsberg stats and insights

Forsberg has scored in five of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

On the power play he has two goals, plus two assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 10.9%, and he averages 4.6 shots per game.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 46 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not earned a shutout victory. Their skaters are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

