Will Jonathan Marchessault Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 2? Published 12:24 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

Should you bet on Jonathan Marchessault to light the lamp when the Nashville Predators and the Colorado Avalanche go head to head on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the numbers and trends you need to know before making any bets.

Will Jonathan Marchessault score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchessault stats and insights

In two of 10 games this season, Marchessault has scored — but he has no games with multiple goals.

This is his first matchup of the season versus the Avalanche.

He has one goal on the power play, and also three assists.

He takes 3.4 shots per game, and converts 5.9% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 46 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

