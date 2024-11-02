Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 2? Published 12:24 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.

Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

O’Reilly stats and insights

O’Reilly has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

O’Reilly has scored two goals on the power play.

He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 46 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

