Will Ryan O’Reilly Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 2?
Published 12:24 am Saturday, November 2, 2024
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday at 8:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into the stats and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Ryan O’Reilly score a goal against the Avalanche?
Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)
O’Reilly stats and insights
- O’Reilly has scored in three of 10 games this season, but only one goal each time.
- He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.
- O’Reilly has scored two goals on the power play.
- He takes 1.9 shots per game, and converts 15.8% of them.
Avalanche defensive stats
- The Avalanche have conceded 46 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Avalanche have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.
Predators vs. Avalanche game info
- Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
