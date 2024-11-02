Will Tony Pollard Play in Week 9? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Published 2:18 pm Saturday, November 2, 2024
Entering Week 9, Pollard has 114 carries for 494 yards and three touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.3 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has 21 receptions (29 targets) for 109 yards.
Tony Pollard Injury Status: Questionable (DNP)
- Pollard (questionable, foot) is on the injury report this week.
- The Titans have listed one other running back on the injury report this week:
- Tyjae Spears (out/hamstring): 33 Rush Att; 114 Rush Yds; 1 Rush TD 12 Rec; 76 Rec Yds; 0 Rec TDs
Titans vs. Patriots Game Info
- Game Day: November 3, 2024
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- TV Channel: FOX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Spread: Titans -3
- Total: 38.5 points
Pollard 2024 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|114
|494
|3
|4.3
|29
|21
|109
|0
Pollard Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Bears
|16
|82
|1
|3
|12
|0
|Week 2
|@Jets
|17
|62
|0
|5
|40
|0
|Week 3
|@Packers
|6
|14
|0
|3
|15
|0
|Week 4
|@Dolphins
|22
|88
|1
|2
|20
|0
|Week 6
|@Colts
|17
|93
|1
|3
|-5
|0
|Week 7
|@Bills
|16
|61
|0
|2
|4
|0
|Week 8
|@Lions
|20
|94
|0
|3
|23
|0
