Will Zachary L’Heureux Score a Goal Against the Avalanche on November 2? Published 12:24 am Saturday, November 2, 2024

Can we anticipate Zachary L’Heureux scoring a goal when the Nashville Predators take on the Colorado Avalanche at 8:00 PM ET on Saturday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the stats and insights below.

Will Zachary L’Heureux score a goal against the Avalanche?

Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)

L’Heureux stats and insights

L’Heureux is yet to score through five games this season.

He has not played against the Avalanche yet this season.

L’Heureux has zero points on the power play.

Avalanche defensive stats

The Avalanche have conceded 46 goals in total (4.2 per game), which ranks 29th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Avalanche have not shut out an opponent. They are averaging 22.1 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Predators vs. Avalanche game info

Game Day: Saturday, November 2, 2024

Saturday, November 2, 2024 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

