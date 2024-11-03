Hawks vs. Celtics Injury Report Today – November 4
Published 4:33 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024
As they get ready to play the Atlanta Hawks (2-4) on Monday, November 4 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:45 PM ET, the Boston Celtics (6-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks have listed six injured players.
Their last time out, the Hawks lost 123-115 to the Kings on Friday. In the loss, Trae Young led the Hawks with 25 points.
The Celtics head into this game following a 113-103 victory over the Hornets on Saturday. Jayson Tatum scored a team-best 29 points for the Celtics in the victory.
Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|De’Andre Hunter
|SF
|Out
|Knee
|18
|6.5
|2
|Dyson Daniels
|PG
|Questionable
|Hip
|12.8
|4.3
|2.3
|Onyeka Okongwu
|C
|Questionable
|Toe
|12.4
|5.2
|1.6
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|SG
|Out
|Hamstring
|8
|2
|2
|Kobe Bufkin
|SG
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|PG
|Out
|Adductor
|4.5
|1.3
|1
Boston Celtics Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Jaylen Brown
|SF
|Questionable
|Hip
|25.7
|7.2
|3.8
|Kristaps Porzingis
|PF
|Out
|Foot
Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info
- When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
