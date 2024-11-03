Hawks vs. Celtics Injury Report Today – November 4 Published 4:33 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

As they get ready to play the Atlanta Hawks (2-4) on Monday, November 4 at State Farm Arena, with tip-off at 7:45 PM ET, the Boston Celtics (6-1) have two players currently listed on the injury report. The Hawks have listed six injured players.

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Email newsletter signup

Their last time out, the Hawks lost 123-115 to the Kings on Friday. In the loss, Trae Young led the Hawks with 25 points.

The Celtics head into this game following a 113-103 victory over the Hornets on Saturday. Jayson Tatum scored a team-best 29 points for the Celtics in the victory.

Atlanta Hawks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG De’Andre Hunter SF Out Knee 18 6.5 2 Dyson Daniels PG Questionable Hip 12.8 4.3 2.3 Onyeka Okongwu C Questionable Toe 12.4 5.2 1.6 Bogdan Bogdanovic SG Out Hamstring 8 2 2 Kobe Bufkin SG Out Shoulder Vit Krejci PG Out Adductor 4.5 1.3 1

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get live and on-demand access to NBA games.

Boston Celtics Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury PPG RPG APG Jaylen Brown SF Questionable Hip 25.7 7.2 3.8 Kristaps Porzingis PF Out Foot

Get tickets for any NBA game this season at StubHub.

Hawks vs. Celtics Game Info

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.