How to live stream NFL RedZone Week 9 with a free Fubo trial
Published 1:57 am Sunday, November 3, 2024
Keep up with your fantasy team, prop bets or just enjoy the best of the NFL this Sunday with NFL RedZone. Follow along and see every touchdown from every game during the afternoon, plus catch key drives live, watch the top highlights and find everything you need to stay on top of a busy day of football. Below you’ll find all the games you’ll see during Sunday’s broadcast.
Don’t miss a touchdown this NFL season. Catch every score with NFL RedZone on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Start your risk free trial today and watch seven hours of commercial-free football from every NFL game every Sunday.
Watch Today’s Matchups on NFL RedZone
Regional restrictions may apply for streaming local games. Watch NFL RedZone to catch touchdowns and big plays from every game in and out of market.
|Matchup
|Time
|TV/Stream
|Odds
|Miami Dolphins at Buffalo Bills
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Bills (-6.5)
Total: 49.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|New England Patriots at Tennessee Titans
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Titans (-3.5)
Total: 38.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Las Vegas Raiders at Cincinnati Bengals
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Bengals (-7.5)
Total: 45.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Los Angeles Chargers at Cleveland Browns
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Chargers (-1)
Total: 42.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Denver Broncos at Baltimore Ravens
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Ravens (-9.5)
Total: 46.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|New Orleans Saints at Carolina Panthers
|1 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Saints (-7.5)
Total: 43.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Washington Commanders at New York Giants
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Commanders (-3.5)
Total: 44.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Dallas Cowboys at Atlanta Falcons
|1 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Falcons (-3.5)
Total: 52
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Jacksonville Jaguars at Philadelphia Eagles
|4:05 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Eagles (-7.5)
Total: 46
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Chicago Bears at Arizona Cardinals
|4:05 p.m. ET
|CBS | Paramount+, Fubo
|Favorite: Cardinals (-2)
Total: 44.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Los Angeles Rams at Seattle Seahawks
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Rams (-1.5)
Total: 48
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|Detroit Lions at Green Bay Packers
|4:25 p.m. ET
|FOX | Fubo
|Favorite: Lions (-2.5)
Total: 47.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.