How to Pick the Predators vs. Kings Game with Odds, Spread, Betting Line and Stats – November 4 Published 12:37 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

There are a variety of betting options to consider for the upcoming game that has the Nashville Predators squaring off against the Los Angeles Kings at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, November 4. To get you prepared to place a wager or put together a parlay, see our best bets and projections below.

Predators vs. Kings Picks

Total Pick

Pick OU: Under 6.5 (model projecting 6.3 goals)

This season, Nashville and its opponent have combined to outscore Monday’s total of 6.5 goals five times.

There have been five Los Angeles games with more than 6.5 goals this season.

The over/under for this game (6.5) is 0.6 more than the combined scoring averages for the Predators (2.64) and the Kings (3.25).

These two teams are allowing a combined 6.7 goals per game, 0.2 more than this contest’s over/under.

Moneyline Pick

Predators Moneyline: -138

The Predators have won 50.0% of their games when they’ve been a moneyline favorite this season (4-4).

Nashville is 3-3 when playing with moneyline odds of -138 or shorter (50.0% win percentage).

The implied moneyline probability in this game says the Predators have a 58.0% chance to win.

Kings Moneyline: +117

Los Angeles has played as the moneyline underdog six times this season, and won twice.

When the Kings’ moneyline odds are +117 or longer, they have not won a game in two opportunities.

Los Angeles’ implied probability to win is 46.1% based on the moneyline odds.

Score Prediction

Prediction:

Los Angeles 4, Nashville 3

Predators Points Leaders

Filip Forsberg is one of Nashville’s top contributors this season with 10 points. He has averaged 0.5 goals per game, shooting 11.8%.

Ryan O’Reilly is another of Nashville’s important contributors currently with nine total points (three goals and six assists) to his name.

Through 11 games, Roman Josi has proven himself as another option for Nashville. He has seven points (one goal and six assists).

In nine games played this season, Juuse Saros (3-5-1) has allowed 26 goals.

Kings Points Leaders

Los Angeles’ Anze Kopitar has recorded nine assists and four goals in 12 games, good for 13 points.

Brandt Clarke is a key contributor for Los Angeles, with 11 total points this season. He has netted one goal and provided 10 assists in 12 games.

Alex Laferriere has eight goals and three assists for Nashville.

Darcy Kuemper has a 3-0-3 record this season, with an .889 save percentage (45th in the league). In 6 games, he has 152 saves, and has conceded 19 goals (3.1 goals against average).

Predators’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/28/2024 Lightning L 3-2 Away +118 10/31/2024 Oilers L 5-1 Home -131 11/2/2024 Avalanche W 5-2 Home -129 11/4/2024 Kings – Home -138 11/6/2024 Capitals – Away – 11/7/2024 Panthers – Away – 11/9/2024 Utah Hockey Club – Home –

Kings’ Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Moneyline 10/29/2024 Sharks L 4-2 Away -312 10/30/2024 Golden Knights W 6-3 Home +115 11/2/2024 Blackhawks L 4-3 Home -187 11/4/2024 Predators – Away +117 11/5/2024 Wild – Away – 11/7/2024 Canucks – Home – 11/9/2024 Blue Jackets – Home –

Nashville vs. Los Angeles Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

How to watch on TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

