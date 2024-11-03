NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 4 Published 10:17 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

The Milwaukee Bucks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers is a game to catch on a Monday NBA schedule that features a lot of compelling contests.

Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.

NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 4

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks

Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI

NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors

Spread: Warriors -9.5

Warriors -9.5 Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 14.4 points)

Warriors (Projected to win by 14.4 points) Total: 231.5 points

231.5 points Total Pick: Over (230.4 total projected points)

Over (230.4 total projected points) Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia

Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MNMT

NBCS-BA and MNMT Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers

Spread: Lakers -6.5

Lakers -6.5 Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 6.3 points)

Lakers (Projected to win by 6.3 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)

Over (227.8 total projected points) Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSDET

SportsNet LA and FDSDET Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics

Spread: Celtics -10.5

Celtics -10.5 Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.1 points)

Celtics (Projected to win by 12.1 points) Total: 234.5 points

234.5 points Total Pick: Over (238.2 total projected points)

Over (238.2 total projected points) Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York

Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York TV Channel: YES and FDSSE

YES and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings

Spread: Heat -2.5

Heat -2.5 Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.4 points)

Heat (Projected to win by 0.4 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.7 total projected points)

Over (224.7 total projected points) Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida

Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSUN

NBCS-CA and FDSSUN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz

Spread: Bulls -6.5

Bulls -6.5 Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 16.5 points)

Bulls (Projected to win by 16.5 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (224.2 total projected points)

Over (224.2 total projected points) Game Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois

United Center in Chicago, Illinois TV Channel: KJZZ and CHSN

KJZZ and CHSN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks

Spread: Knicks -3.5

Knicks -3.5 Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 0.8 points)

Rockets (Projected to win by 0.8 points) Total: 219.5 points

219.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)

Over (223.4 total projected points) Game Time: 8:45 PM ET

8:45 PM ET Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas

Toyota Center in Houston, Texas TV Channel: SCHN and MSG

SCHN and MSG Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets

Spread: Timberwolves -8.5

Timberwolves -8.5 Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 6.9 points)

Timberwolves (Projected to win by 6.9 points) Total: 226.5 points

226.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)

Over (228.6 total projected points) Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSE

FDSN and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic

Spread: Thunder -12.5

Thunder -12.5 Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 17.5 points)

Thunder (Projected to win by 17.5 points) Total: 216.5 points

216.5 points Total Pick: Over (217.1 total projected points)

Over (217.1 total projected points) Game Time: 9:15 PM ET

9:15 PM ET Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSFL

FDSOK and FDSFL Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers

Spread: Pelicans -2.5

Pelicans -2.5 Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 1.7 points)

Pelicans (Projected to win by 1.7 points) Total: 223.5 points

223.5 points Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)

Over (222.1 total projected points) Game Time: 9:30 PM ET

9:30 PM ET Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana

Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana TV Channel: KATU and Gulf Coast Sports

KATU and Gulf Coast Sports Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers

Spread: Mavericks -5.5

Mavericks -5.5 Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 10 points)

Mavericks (Projected to win by 10 points) Total: 235.5 points

235.5 points Total Pick: Over (228.5 total projected points)

Over (228.5 total projected points) Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas

American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas TV Channel: KFAA and FDSIN

KFAA and FDSIN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors

Spread: Nuggets -8.5

Nuggets -8.5 Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 10.5 points)

Nuggets (Projected to win by 10.5 points) Total: 227.5 points

227.5 points Total Pick: Over (239.5 total projected points)

Over (239.5 total projected points) Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado

Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado TV Channel: ALT and SportsNet

ALT and SportsNet Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers

Spread: Suns -6.5

Suns -6.5 Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 25.6 points)

Suns (Projected to win by 25.6 points) Total: 224.5 points

224.5 points Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)

Over (223.6 total projected points) Game Time: 10:15 PM ET

10:15 PM ET Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona

Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and NBCS-PH

NBA TV, AZFamily, and NBCS-PH Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs

Spread: Clippers -3.5

Clippers -3.5 Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 3.8 points)

Clippers (Projected to win by 3.8 points) Total: 217.5 points

217.5 points Total Pick: Over (214.1 total projected points)

Over (214.1 total projected points) Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California

Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California TV Channel: KTLA and FDSSW

KTLA and FDSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

