NBA Spread and Total Picks for Today, November 4
Published 10:17 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024
The Milwaukee Bucks versus the Cleveland Cavaliers is a game to catch on a Monday NBA schedule that features a lot of compelling contests.
Curious about the wagering odds for today’s NBA action? Look no further! We’ve got you covered with all of the information you need.
NBA Spread and Total Picks – November 4
Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Milwaukee Bucks
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio
- TV Channel: NBA TV, FDSOH, and FDSWI
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Washington Wizards vs. Golden State Warriors
- Spread: Warriors -9.5
- Spread Pick: Warriors (Projected to win by 14.4 points)
- Total: 231.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (230.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Game Location: Capital One Arena in Washington, District of Columbia
- TV Channel: NBCS-BA and MNMT
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Detroit Pistons vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Spread: Lakers -6.5
- Spread Pick: Lakers (Projected to win by 6.3 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (227.8 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA and FDSDET
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Atlanta Hawks vs. Boston Celtics
- Spread: Celtics -10.5
- Spread Pick: Celtics (Projected to win by 12.1 points)
- Total: 234.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (238.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Game Location: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Brooklyn Nets vs. Memphis Grizzlies
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York
- TV Channel: YES and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Miami Heat vs. Sacramento Kings
- Spread: Heat -2.5
- Spread Pick: Heat (Projected to win by 0.4 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.7 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Game Location: Kaseya Center in Miami, Florida
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA and FDSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Chicago Bulls vs. Utah Jazz
- Spread: Bulls -6.5
- Spread Pick: Bulls (Projected to win by 16.5 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (224.2 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET
- Game Location: United Center in Chicago, Illinois
- TV Channel: KJZZ and CHSN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Houston Rockets vs. New York Knicks
- Spread: Knicks -3.5
- Spread Pick: Rockets (Projected to win by 0.8 points)
- Total: 219.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.4 total projected points)
- Game Time: 8:45 PM ET
- Game Location: Toyota Center in Houston, Texas
- TV Channel: SCHN and MSG
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Charlotte Hornets
- Spread: Timberwolves -8.5
- Spread Pick: Timberwolves (Projected to win by 6.9 points)
- Total: 226.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- TV Channel: FDSN and FDSSE
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Orlando Magic
- Spread: Thunder -12.5
- Spread Pick: Thunder (Projected to win by 17.5 points)
- Total: 216.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (217.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:15 PM ET
- Game Location: Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
- TV Channel: FDSOK and FDSFL
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
New Orleans Pelicans vs. Portland Trail Blazers
- Spread: Pelicans -2.5
- Spread Pick: Pelicans (Projected to win by 1.7 points)
- Total: 223.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (222.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Smoothie King Center in New Orleans, Louisiana
- TV Channel: KATU and Gulf Coast Sports
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Dallas Mavericks vs. Indiana Pacers
- Spread: Mavericks -5.5
- Spread Pick: Mavericks (Projected to win by 10 points)
- Total: 235.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (228.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Game Location: American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas
- TV Channel: KFAA and FDSIN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Denver Nuggets vs. Toronto Raptors
- Spread: Nuggets -8.5
- Spread Pick: Nuggets (Projected to win by 10.5 points)
- Total: 227.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (239.5 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Game Location: Ball Arena in Denver, Colorado
- TV Channel: ALT and SportsNet
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Phoenix Suns vs. Philadelphia 76ers
- Spread: Suns -6.5
- Spread Pick: Suns (Projected to win by 25.6 points)
- Total: 224.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (223.6 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:15 PM ET
- Game Location: Footprint Center in Phoenix, Arizona
- TV Channel: NBA TV, AZFamily, and NBCS-PH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
Los Angeles Clippers vs. San Antonio Spurs
- Spread: Clippers -3.5
- Spread Pick: Clippers (Projected to win by 3.8 points)
- Total: 217.5 points
- Total Pick: Over (214.1 total projected points)
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Game Location: Intuit Dome in Inglewood, California
- TV Channel: KTLA and FDSSW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
