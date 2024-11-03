Predators vs. Kings Injury Report Today – November 4

Published 10:42 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

By Data Skrive

Predators vs. Kings Injury Report Today - November 4

The Nashville Predators’ (4-6-1) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Monday, November 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (6-3-3) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Spencer Stastney D Out Personal
Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury
Drew Doughty D Out Ankle
Arthur Kaliyev RW Out Clavicle

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

  • Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
  • Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: ESPN+
  • Location: Nashville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Predators Season Insights

  • The Predators’ 29 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.
  • Nashville has allowed 38 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 15th in NHL play in goals against.
  • They have the league’s 25th-ranked goal differential at -9.

Kings Season Insights

  • The Kings’ 39 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.
  • Los Angeles allows 3.2 goals per game (39 total), which ranks 18th in the league.
  • They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.

Predators vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total
Predators (-140) Kings (+118) 6.5

