Predators vs. Kings Injury Report Today – November 4 Published 10:42 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

The Nashville Predators’ (4-6-1) injury report has two players listed ahead of a Monday, November 4 matchup with the Los Angeles Kings (6-3-3) at Bridgestone Arena, with a start time of 8:00 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Nashville Predators Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Spencer Stastney D Out Personal Austin Roest C Out Undisclosed

Email newsletter signup

Watch 1,000+ out-of-market NHL games, ESPN+ Hockey Night & more streaming all season on ESPN+.

Los Angeles Kings Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Drew Doughty D Out Ankle Arthur Kaliyev RW Out Clavicle

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Venue: Bridgestone Arena

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo.

Predators Season Insights

The Predators’ 29 total goals (2.6 per game) rank 28th in the NHL.

Nashville has allowed 38 total goals (3.4 per game), ranking 15th in NHL play in goals against.

They have the league’s 25th-ranked goal differential at -9.

Kings Season Insights

The Kings’ 39 goals on the season (3.2 per game) rank them 11th in the NHL.

Los Angeles allows 3.2 goals per game (39 total), which ranks 18th in the league.

They have the 13th-ranked goal differential in the league at 0.

Catch NHL action all season long on Max.

Predators vs. Kings Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Predators (-140) Kings (+118) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.