SEC Football Power Rankings for Week 11

Published 1:19 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

Looking for an up-to-date view of the SEC and how each team stacks up? We’ve got you covered below, as our power rankings help you separate the top teams from the cellar dwellers.

SEC Power Rankings

Projected records reflect games against only FBS opponents.

No. 1: Alabama

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 8th
  • Last Game Result: W 34-0 vs Missouri

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ LSU
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 2: Ole Miss

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 49th
  • Last Game Result: W 63-31 vs Arkansas

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: Georgia
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 3: Georgia

  • Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 6th
  • Last Game Result: W 34-20 vs Florida

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Ole Miss
  • Game Time: 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 4: Texas

  • Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 11-1
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 66th
  • Last Game Result: W 27-24 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: Florida
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 5: South Carolina

  • Current Record: 5-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 7th
  • Last Game Result: W 44-20 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Vanderbilt
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 6: LSU

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 3rd
  • Last Game Result: L 38-23 vs Texas A&M

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: Alabama
  • Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
  • TV Channel: ABC (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 7: Tennessee

  • Current Record: 7-1 | Projected 2024 Record: 9-2
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 50th
  • Last Game Result: W 28-18 vs Kentucky

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: Mississippi State
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
  • TV Channel: ESPN

No. 8: Texas A&M

  • Current Record: 7-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 9th
  • Last Game Result: L 44-20 vs South Carolina

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: BYE

No. 9: Florida

  • Current Record: 4-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 1st
  • Last Game Result: L 34-20 vs Georgia

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Texas
  • Game Time: 12:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 10: Vanderbilt

  • Current Record: 6-3 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 23rd
  • Last Game Result: W 17-7 vs Auburn

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: South Carolina
  • Game Time: 4:15 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
  • TV Channel: SECN (Watch on FuboRegional restrictions may apply)

No. 11: Oklahoma

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 4-7
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 10th
  • Last Game Result: W 59-14 vs Maine

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Missouri
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 12: Arkansas

  • Current Record: 5-4 | Projected 2024 Record: 5-6
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 25th
  • Last Game Result: L 63-31 vs Ole Miss

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: BYE

No. 13: Missouri

  • Current Record: 6-2 | Projected 2024 Record: 8-3
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 62nd
  • Last Game Result: L 34-0 vs Alabama

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: Oklahoma
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
  • TV Channel: SEC Network

No. 14: Kentucky

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 12th
  • Last Game Result: L 28-18 vs Tennessee

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: BYE

No. 15: Auburn

  • Current Record: 3-6 | Projected 2024 Record: 3-8
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 34th
  • Last Game Result: L 17-7 vs Vanderbilt

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: BYE

No. 16: Mississippi State

  • Current Record: 2-7 | Projected 2024 Record: 1-10
  • Strength of Schedule Ranking: 16th
  • Last Game Result: W 45-20 vs UMass

Next Game

  • Week 11 Opponent: @ Tennessee
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Saturday, Nov. 9
  • TV Channel: ESPN

