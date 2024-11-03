Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Basketball Tickets – Sunday, November 17 Published 4:09 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

The Austin Peay Governors take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday, November 17, 2024. The game, the first of the 2024-25 season for both teams, starts at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Tickets

Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024

Sunday, November 17, 2024 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET How to watch on TV: SEC Network+

SEC Network+ Location: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay 2023-24 Stats

Tennessee Stat Austin Peay 78.8 Points For 74.8 67.4 Points Against 73.2 44.0% Field Goal % 44.7% 38.9% Opponent Field Goal % 46.3% 34.4% Three Point % 36.1% 31.2% Opponent Three Point % 32.3%

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

Dalton Knecht averaged 21.7 points per game last season.

Zakai Zeigler dished out 6.1 assists a game and Jonas Aidoo pulled down 7.3 rebounds per contest.

Knecht was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on 2.6 per game.

Zeigler averaged 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo collected 1.8 blocks a game.

Austin Peay’s Top Players (2023-24)

Demarcus Sharp contributed 17.0 points per game last season and added 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.

Ja’Monta Black knocked down 3.2 threes per game a season ago.

Sharp averaged 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

