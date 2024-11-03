Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Basketball Tickets – Sunday, November 17

Published 4:09 pm Sunday, November 3, 2024

By Data Skrive

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Basketball Tickets - Sunday, November 17

The Austin Peay Governors take on the Tennessee Volunteers at Thompson-Boling Arena on Sunday, November 17, 2024. The game, the first of the 2024-25 season for both teams, starts at 3:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Austin Peay Game Info & Tickets

  • Date: Sunday, November 17, 2024
  • Time: 3:00 PM ET
  • How to watch on TV: SEC Network+
  • Location: Knoxville, Tennessee
  • Venue: Thompson-Boling Arena
Tennessee vs. Austin Peay 2023-24 Stats

Tennessee Stat Austin Peay
78.8 Points For 74.8
67.4 Points Against 73.2
44.0% Field Goal % 44.7%
38.9% Opponent Field Goal % 46.3%
34.4% Three Point % 36.1%
31.2% Opponent Three Point % 32.3%

Tennessee’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Dalton Knecht averaged 21.7 points per game last season.
  • Zakai Zeigler dished out 6.1 assists a game and Jonas Aidoo pulled down 7.3 rebounds per contest.
  • Knecht was prolific from the three-point line a season ago, connecting on 2.6 per game.
  • Zeigler averaged 1.7 steals per game. Aidoo collected 1.8 blocks a game.

Austin Peay’s Top Players (2023-24)

  • Demarcus Sharp contributed 17.0 points per game last season and added 6.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists.
  • Ja’Monta Black knocked down 3.2 threes per game a season ago.
  • Sharp averaged 1.9 steals and 0.9 blocks per game.

Tennessee Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/9/2024 @ Louisville KFC Yum! Center
11/13/2024 Montana Thompson-Boling Arena
11/17/2024 Austin Peay Thompson-Boling Arena
11/21/2024 Virginia Baha Mar Convention Center
11/27/2024 UT Martin Thompson-Boling Arena

Austin Peay Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 Union (TN) F&M Bank Arena
11/8/2024 @ Butler Hinkle Fieldhouse
11/11/2024 Chattanooga F&M Bank Arena
11/17/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
11/20/2024 @ Morehead State Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/26/2024 Georgia State The Reef at FSCJ South Campus

