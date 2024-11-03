Titans vs. Patriots Same Game Parlay Picks – NFL Week 9 Published 6:22 am Sunday, November 3, 2024

We have same-game parlay options as the Tennessee Titans (1-6) head into a matchup with the New England Patriots (2-6) on Sunday, November 3, 2024 at Nissan Stadium on a three-game losing streak.

BetMGM is one of the most trusted Sportsbooks in the nation. Start with as little as $1 and place your bets today.

Titans vs. Patriots Game Info

Game day: Sunday, November 3, 2024

Sunday, November 3, 2024 Game time: 1 p.m. ET

1 p.m. ET TV channel: FOX

FOX Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Nashville, Tennessee Stadium: Nissan Stadium

Titans vs. Patriots Spread

Spread: Titans -3 (-115), Patriots +3 (-105)

Titans -3 (-115), Patriots +3 (-105) Computer Pick: Titans

Titans The Titans have covered the spread one time this season (1-6-0).

Tennessee has not covered the spread (0-1) when it is at least a 3-point favorite.

The Patriots are 3-5-0 against the spread this season.

New England has an ATS record of 3-4 when playing as at least 3-point underdogs.

Titans vs. Patriots Total

Total: 38.5 points (-105 to go over, -115 to go under)

38.5 points (-105 to go over, -115 to go under) Computer Pick: Over

Over Titans games this year have gone over the point total in 57.1% of opportunities (four times in seven games with a set point total).

Patriots games this season have hit the over on five of eight set point totals (62.5%).

The two teams combine to score 32.6 points per game, 5.9 fewer points than this matchup’s total.

Combined, these teams allow 52.6 points per game, 14.1 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

Parlay With Mason Rudolph’s Pass TD Prop

Over 0.5 Pass TD: -255, Under 0.5 Pass TD: +188

-255, +188 A parlay consisting of the Titans to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Rudolph surpassing his TD prop earns $40.82 on a $10 bet .

. If you pick the Titans to cover the spread, the matchup going under the total and Rudolph hitting the over on his passing touchdow prop, a parlay earns $38.66 on a $10 bet .

. Meanwhile, taking the Patriots to cover the spread, the game going over the total and Rudolph going over his TD prop bet pays out $43.07 on a $10 bet .

. Finally, a parlay consisting of the Patriots to cover the spread, the under on the total and Rudolph hitting the over on his touchdown prop nets $40.82 on a $10 bet.

Email newsletter signup

Parlay payout based on standard calculation and is not associated with any sportsbook offers. Visit BetMGM for odds and payout information.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.