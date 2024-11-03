Trevor Siemian Fantasy Projections: Week 9 vs. the Patriots Published 6:25 am Sunday, November 3, 2024

Tennessee Titans QB Trevor Siemian will take on the team with last year’s 11th-ranked pass defense, the New England Patriots (208.4 yards allowed per game), in Week 9 — kicking off at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday.

When setting your fantasy football lineup this week, is Siemian worth starting? For analysis on his tilt versus the Patriots, we’ve got you covered.

Trevor Siemian Fantasy Projections

Matchup: Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots

Tennessee Titans vs. New England Patriots Projected Fantasy Points: 0.2

0.2 Game Day & Time: November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET

November 3, 2024 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

Trevor Siemian Fantasy Points by Week (2023)

Week Opponent Fantasy Points (PPR) Pass Comp./Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 13 @Falcons 1.4 5-for-13 66 0 0 1 8 0 Week 15 @Dolphins -1.6 14-for-26 110 0 2 0 0 0 Week 16 @Commanders 10.5 27-for-49 217 1 1 4 18 0 Week 17 @Browns 13.7 32-for-45 261 1 1 4 13 0 Week 18 @Patriots 2.9 8-for-20 70 0 0 2 1 0

Trevor Siemian Fantasy Stats (2023)

With 26.9 fantasy points (5.4 per game) in 2023, Siemian ranked 322nd overall in the NFL and 48th at his position.

In Week 17 against the Cleveland Browns, Siemian posted a season-high 13.7 fantasy points, thanks to this stat line: 32-of-45 (71.1%), 261 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT.

In another of his top fantasy performances last season, Siemian finished with 10.5 fantasy points — 27-of-49 (55.1%), 217 yards, 1 TD, 1 INT in Week 16 against the Washington Commanders.

In his worst game of the season — Week 15 versus the Miami Dolphins — Siemian finished with -1.6 fantasy points. His stat line: 14-of-26 (53.8%), 110 yards, 0 TDs, 2 INTs.

