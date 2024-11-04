Buy Tickets for Nashville Predators vs. Los Angeles Kings on November 4 Published 6:20 am Monday, November 4, 2024

Roman Josi and Alex Laferriere are two of the top players to watch when the Nashville Predators play the Los Angeles Kings at Bridgestone Arena on Monday, November 4 at 8:00 PM ET.

Predators vs. Kings Game Information

Players to Watch

Predators Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Filip Forsberg 11 6 4 10 Ryan O’Reilly 11 3 6 9 Roman Josi 11 1 6 7 Jonathan Marchessault 11 2 5 7 Gustav Nyquist 11 4 3 7 Kings Leaders Games Goals Assists Points Anze Kopitar 12 4 9 13 Brandt Clarke 12 1 10 11 Alex Laferriere 12 8 3 11 Adrian Kempe 12 4 6 10 Kevin Fiala 11 5 5 10

Predators vs. Kings Stat Comparison

The Predators are ranked 29th in the league with 29 goals this season, an average of 2.6 per contest.

Nashville is ranked 13th in NHL action in goals against this season, having allowed 38 (3.4 per game).

The Predators have the NHL’s 10th-best power-play conversion rate at 23.68%.

The Kings have scored 39 goals this season (3.2 per game) to rank 11th in the league.

Los Angeles’ 39 total goals allowed (3.2 per game) rank 18th in the league.

The Kings have the NHL’s 21st-ranked power-play conversion rate of 16.67%.

