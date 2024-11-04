Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 4
Published 6:34 am Monday, November 4, 2024
The Boston Celtics (6-1) face the Atlanta Hawks (3-4) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds
- Date: Monday, November 4, 2024
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Location: Atlanta, Georgia
- Venue: State Farm Arena
Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction
- Prediction:
Celtics 124 – Hawks 114
Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks
- Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 10.5)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.3)
- Pick OU:
Over (234.5)
- Computer Predicted Total: 237.9
- The Celtics (4-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 42.8% more often than the Hawks (1-6-0) this season.
- Boston covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (never covered this season).
- When it comes to going over the total in 2024-25, Boston does it less often (42.9% of the time) than Atlanta (100%).
- The Celtics have an .857 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-1) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (1-2).
Celtics Performance Insights
- The Celtics sport a top-five offense this season, ranking best in the league with 123.7 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 13th with 112 points allowed per contest.
- Boston is averaging 42.9 rebounds per game (21st-ranked in league). It is allowing 42 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).
- The Celtics are dishing out 23.4 assists per game, which ranks them 23rd in the NBA in 2024-25.
- Boston is forcing 14.1 turnovers per game this year (16th-ranked in NBA), but it has committed only 11.1 turnovers per game (second-best).
- The Celtics rank best in the NBA by sinking 19.1 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank seventh in the league at 38.1%.
Hawks Performance Insights
- In 2024-25, the Hawks are seventh in the NBA on offense (118.4 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (121.7 points conceded).
- Atlanta collects 42 rebounds per game and concede 45 boards, ranking 23rd and 16th, respectively, in the league.
- With 27.6 assists per game, the Hawks are seventh in the league.
- Atlanta commits 15.4 turnovers per game and force 15.4 per game, ranking 22nd and sixth, respectively, in the league.
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.4). They are 12th in 3-point percentage at 35.9%.
