Celtics vs. Hawks Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under – November 4 Published 6:34 am Monday, November 4, 2024

The Boston Celtics (6-1) face the Atlanta Hawks (3-4) as double-digit, 10.5-point favorites on Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 4, 2024

Monday, November 4, 2024 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET How to watch on TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Venue: State Farm Arena

Celtics vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction:

Celtics 124 – Hawks 114

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 10.5)

Hawks (+ 10.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Celtics (-10.3)

Celtics (-10.3) Pick OU: Over (234.5)



Computer Predicted Total: 237.9

The Celtics (4-3-0 ATS) have covered the spread 57.1% of the time, 42.8% more often than the Hawks (1-6-0) this season.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 10.5-point favorite or more 50% of the time. That’s more often than Atlanta covers as an underdog of 10.5 or more (never covered this season).

When it comes to going over the total in 2024-25, Boston does it less often (42.9% of the time) than Atlanta (100%).

The Celtics have an .857 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (6-1) this season, better than the .333 winning percentage for the Hawks as a moneyline underdog (1-2).

Celtics Performance Insights

The Celtics sport a top-five offense this season, ranking best in the league with 123.7 points per game. At the other end of the court, they rank 13th with 112 points allowed per contest.

Boston is averaging 42.9 rebounds per game (21st-ranked in league). It is allowing 42 rebounds per contest (eighth-ranked).

The Celtics are dishing out 23.4 assists per game, which ranks them 23rd in the NBA in 2024-25.

Boston is forcing 14.1 turnovers per game this year (16th-ranked in NBA), but it has committed only 11.1 turnovers per game (second-best).

The Celtics rank best in the NBA by sinking 19.1 treys per game. In terms of three-point percentage, they rank seventh in the league at 38.1%.

Hawks Performance Insights

In 2024-25, the Hawks are seventh in the NBA on offense (118.4 points scored per game) and third-worst on defense (121.7 points conceded).

Atlanta collects 42 rebounds per game and concede 45 boards, ranking 23rd and 16th, respectively, in the league.

With 27.6 assists per game, the Hawks are seventh in the league.

Atlanta commits 15.4 turnovers per game and force 15.4 per game, ranking 22nd and sixth, respectively, in the league.

Beyond the arc, the Hawks are 13th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (13.4). They are 12th in 3-point percentage at 35.9%.

