Charles Dewayne Caylor, 48 Published 8:16 am Monday, November 4, 2024

Charles Dewayne Caylor, age 48, passed away on Saturday, November 2, 2024 surrounded by his family after a brief illness.

Dewayne was born on September 7, 1976 to Clyde and Lorene Caylor of Tazewell, TN.

He is preceded in death by his mother, Lorene Caylor, and grandparents Clayton and Cassie Caylor and Reece and Alta Jefferson.

Dewayne is survived by his daughter, Micayla (Paul) Noah and grandson Holden Clyde Noah.

Wife: Madeline Long Caylor

Father: Clyde Caylor

Mother and Father-in-law: Tip and Relda Long

Sister: Shirlene (Gary) Hall

Brother: Bruce (Billie) Caylor

Sister and Brother-in-law: Ancel and Anita Chadwell

Nephews: Spencer (Lindzi) Caylor, Parker Bussell, Blaine (Abbie Mayfield) Caylor, Bryce Russell, Robert Chadwell, and Laiken Chadwell

Nieces: Brooke (Jeremy) Russell, Nichole Russell

Aunts: June McNew, Joyce Browder, Wanda Caylor, Jeanette Freeman, and Linda Eldridge

Uncles: Doyle Caylor and Randy Freeman, and a host of cousins and friends

Dewayne was saved at an early age and was a member of Chadwell Station Baptist Church. He passed on his love for the Lord through his daughter.

Dewayne was a very matter of fact type of person with a tender heart and a kindness for others, and his work ethic was unmatched. You would always find Dewayne busy working or piddling with one of his many hobbies.

Dewayne was an avid outdoorsman. He loved to hunt, fish, and camp whenever he could. He especially loved to pass on his knowledge of the outdoors to his daughter, nephews, and whoever was open to learn more. He excelled at archery, winning several tournaments at the semi pro and national level.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday November 5, 2024 from 4:30 until 7 PM at Coffey Funeral Home. The funeral service will follow at 7 PM in the Coffey Funeral Home chapel. A graveside service will be held on Wednesday November 6, 2024 at 11 AM in the Cave Springs Cemetery.

Ministers: Rev. Jim Blevins and Rev. Mitchell Fergerson

Singer: Danny Sexton

Pallbearers: Brian Smith, Steve Fergerson, Dustin Eldridge, Ben Westbrook, Mike Fergerson, and Kenneth Cupp

Honorary Pallbearers: Ancel Chadwell, Randy Freeman, Doyle Caylor, Spencer Caylor, Blaine Caylor, Jeremy Russell, and Paul Noah