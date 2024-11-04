Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – November 4 Published 5:46 am Monday, November 4, 2024

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185)

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

Game Day: Monday, November 4, 2024

8:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Forsberg Prop Insights

Forsberg’s plus-minus is -3, in 19:32 per game on the ice.

Forsberg has 10 points overall, picking up at least one point in nine different games.

He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.

Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 4.6 shots per game.

In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of 11 opportunities) he’s exceeded the prop total.

Through 11 games, he has 10 points, with one multi-point game.

Kings Defensive Insights

Defensively, the Kings are conceding 39 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league action.

The team’s 0 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.

The Kings are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles 11 Games 0 10 Points 0 6 Goals 0 4 Assists 0

