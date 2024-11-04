Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – November 4

Published 5:46 am Monday, November 4, 2024

By Data Skrive

Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game - November 4

Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.

Forsberg Player Props

  • Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185)

Predators vs. Kings Game Info

Forsberg Prop Insights

  • Forsberg’s plus-minus is -3, in 19:32 per game on the ice.
  • Forsberg has 10 points overall, picking up at least one point in nine different games.
  • He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
  • Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 4.6 shots per game.
  • In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of 11 opportunities) he’s exceeded the prop total.
  • Through 11 games, he has 10 points, with one multi-point game.

Kings Defensive Insights

  • Defensively, the Kings are conceding 39 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league action.
  • The team’s 0 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
  • The Kings are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.

Forsberg vs. Kings

2024-2025 Season Stat vs. Los Angeles
11 Games 0
10 Points 0
6 Goals 0
4 Assists 0

