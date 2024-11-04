Filip Forsberg Player Prop Bets for the Predators vs. Kings Game – November 4
Published 5:46 am Monday, November 4, 2024
Filip Forsberg and the Nashville Predators play the Los Angeles Kings on Monday at 8:00 PM ET, at Bridgestone Arena. If you’d like to make a wager on Forsberg’s prop bets, we’ve got lots of info to help you below.
Forsberg Player Props
- Points Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over: -245, Under: +185)
Predators vs. Kings Game Info
- Game Day: Monday, November 4, 2024
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)
- Live stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Forsberg Prop Insights
- Forsberg’s plus-minus is -3, in 19:32 per game on the ice.
- Forsberg has 10 points overall, picking up at least one point in nine different games.
- He has two goals on the power play, and also two assists.
- Forsberg’s shooting percentage is 11.8%, and he averages 4.6 shots per game.
- In one game he has played with a set points prop (out of 11 opportunities) he’s exceeded the prop total.
- Through 11 games, he has 10 points, with one multi-point game.
Kings Defensive Insights
- Defensively, the Kings are conceding 39 total goals (3.2 per game) to rank 18th in league action.
- The team’s 0 goal differential ranks 13th in the league.
- The Kings are still looking for their first shutout win this season. As a team, they are averaging 23.8 hits and 14.3 blocked shots per game.
Forsberg vs. Kings
|2024-2025 Season
|Stat
|vs. Los Angeles
|11
|Games
|0
|10
|Points
|0
|6
|Goals
|0
|4
|Assists
|0
