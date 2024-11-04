How to Watch Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb on TV or Live Stream – November 4

The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) face the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 4, 2024. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
  • TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

  • The Volunteers made 44.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
  • Tennessee went 19-2 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
  • The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Runnin’ Bulldogs ranked 66th.
  • Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Volunteers put up were 5.6 more points than the Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed (73.2).
  • When Tennessee totaled more than 73.2 points last season, it went 20-2.

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

  • The Runnin’ Bulldogs shot 43.6% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 38.9% the Volunteers’ opponents shot last season.
  • Last season, Gardner-Webb had a 16-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 38.9% from the field.
  • The Runnin’ Bulldogs were the 66th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 41st.
  • The Runnin’ Bulldogs put up 6.1 more points per game last year (73.5) than the Volunteers gave up to opponents (67.4).
  • Gardner-Webb had a 16-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.
  • When playing at home, the Volunteers allowed 12.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than when playing on the road (75.3).
  • When it comes to three-point shooting, Tennessee fared better in home games last season, draining 9.3 treys per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

  • Gardner-Webb scored more points at home (77.6 per game) than away (74.4) last season.
  • In 2023-24, the Runnin’ Bulldogs gave up 5.3 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (76.6).
  • Gardner-Webb sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (37.8%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 Gardner-Webb Thompson-Boling Arena
11/9/2024 @ Louisville KFC Yum! Center
11/13/2024 Montana Thompson-Boling Arena

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/4/2024 @ Tennessee Thompson-Boling Arena
11/8/2024 @ North Carolina Central McDougald-McLendon Arena
11/11/2024 @ Pittsburgh Petersen Events Center

