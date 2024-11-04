How to Watch Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb on TV or Live Stream – November 4 Published 7:20 am Monday, November 4, 2024

The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) face the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 4, 2024. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.

Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee TV: SEC Network+

Tennessee Stats Insights

The Volunteers made 44.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

Tennessee went 19-2 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.

The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Runnin’ Bulldogs ranked 66th.

Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Volunteers put up were 5.6 more points than the Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed (73.2).

When Tennessee totaled more than 73.2 points last season, it went 20-2.

Gardner-Webb Stats Insights

The Runnin’ Bulldogs shot 43.6% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 38.9% the Volunteers’ opponents shot last season.

Last season, Gardner-Webb had a 16-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 38.9% from the field.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs were the 66th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 41st.

The Runnin’ Bulldogs put up 6.1 more points per game last year (73.5) than the Volunteers gave up to opponents (67.4).

Gardner-Webb had a 16-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.8 points.

Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.

When playing at home, the Volunteers allowed 12.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than when playing on the road (75.3).

When it comes to three-point shooting, Tennessee fared better in home games last season, draining 9.3 treys per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage away from home.

Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)

Gardner-Webb scored more points at home (77.6 per game) than away (74.4) last season.

In 2023-24, the Runnin’ Bulldogs gave up 5.3 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (76.6).

Gardner-Webb sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (37.8%).

Tennessee Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 Gardner-Webb – Thompson-Boling Arena 11/9/2024 @ Louisville – KFC Yum! Center 11/13/2024 Montana – Thompson-Boling Arena

Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/4/2024 @ Tennessee – Thompson-Boling Arena 11/8/2024 @ North Carolina Central – McDougald-McLendon Arena 11/11/2024 @ Pittsburgh – Petersen Events Center

