How to Watch Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb on TV or Live Stream – November 4
Published 7:20 am Monday, November 4, 2024
The No. 12 Tennessee Volunteers (0-0) face the Gardner-Webb Runnin’ Bulldogs (0-0) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 4, 2024. The matchup airs on SEC Network+.
Tennessee vs. Gardner-Webb Game Info
- When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Thompson-Boling Arena in Knoxville, Tennessee
- TV: SEC Network+
Tennessee Stats Insights
- The Volunteers made 44.0% of their shots from the field last season, which was 0.6 percentage points higher than the Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed to their opponents (43.4%).
- Tennessee went 19-2 when it shot higher than 43.4% from the field.
- The Volunteers were the 29th-ranked rebounding team in college basketball. The Runnin’ Bulldogs ranked 66th.
- Last year, the 78.8 points per game the Volunteers put up were 5.6 more points than the Runnin’ Bulldogs allowed (73.2).
- When Tennessee totaled more than 73.2 points last season, it went 20-2.
Gardner-Webb Stats Insights
- The Runnin’ Bulldogs shot 43.6% from the field, 4.7% higher than the 38.9% the Volunteers’ opponents shot last season.
- Last season, Gardner-Webb had a 16-7 record in games the team collectively shot over 38.9% from the field.
- The Runnin’ Bulldogs were the 66th-ranked offensive rebounding team in college basketball. The Volunteers finished 41st.
- The Runnin’ Bulldogs put up 6.1 more points per game last year (73.5) than the Volunteers gave up to opponents (67.4).
- Gardner-Webb had a 16-6 record last season when giving up fewer than 78.8 points.
Tennessee Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Tennessee put up 82.6 points per game when playing at home last year. When playing on the road, it averaged 80.6 points per contest.
- When playing at home, the Volunteers allowed 12.5 fewer points per game (62.8) than when playing on the road (75.3).
- When it comes to three-point shooting, Tennessee fared better in home games last season, draining 9.3 treys per game with a 36.6% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 threes per game and a 32.4% three-point percentage away from home.
Gardner-Webb Home & Away Comparison (2023-24)
- Gardner-Webb scored more points at home (77.6 per game) than away (74.4) last season.
- In 2023-24, the Runnin’ Bulldogs gave up 5.3 fewer points per game at home (71.3) than on the road (76.6).
- Gardner-Webb sunk fewer 3-pointers at home (7.8 per game) than on the road (7.9) last season. It also had a lower 3-point percentage at home (32.7%) than away (37.8%).
Tennessee Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|Gardner-Webb
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/9/2024
|@ Louisville
|–
|KFC Yum! Center
|11/13/2024
|Montana
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
Gardner-Webb Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/4/2024
|@ Tennessee
|–
|Thompson-Boling Arena
|11/8/2024
|@ North Carolina Central
|–
|McDougald-McLendon Arena
|11/11/2024
|@ Pittsburgh
|–
|Petersen Events Center
