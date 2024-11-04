How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4
Published 4:53 am Monday, November 4, 2024
The Boston Celtics (6-1) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (3-4) on November 4, 2024.
Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info
- When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET
- Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia
- TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE
- Live Stream: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE
Celtics Stats Insights
- The Celtics are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Hawks allow to opponents.
- Boston is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.
- The Celtics are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 23rd.
- The Celtics record 123.7 points per game, only two more points than the 121.7 the Hawks give up.
- Boston is 4-1 when scoring more than 121.7 points.
Hawks Stats Insights
- The Hawks have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.
- This season, Atlanta has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.1% from the field.
- The Hawks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 15th.
- The Hawks’ 118.4 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 112 the Celtics allow to opponents.
- Atlanta is 3-3 when it scores more than 112 points.
Celtics Home & Away Comparison
- In home games last season, the Celtics posted 5.1 more points per game (123.1) than they did in road games (118).
- At home, Boston ceded 2.6 fewer points per game (107.9) than when playing on the road (110.5).
- Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics performed better in home games last season, averaging 17 three-pointers per game with a 40.3% three-point percentage, compared to 16 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in road games.
Hawks Home & Away Comparison
- In 2023-24, the Hawks averaged 7.1 more points per game at home (121.9) than on the road (114.8).
- At home, the Hawks allowed 120.8 points per game last season, 0.6 more than they allowed away (120.2).
- Beyond the arc, the Hawks sunk fewer triples away (13.6 per game) than at home (13.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.9%) than at home (36.9%) too.
Celtics Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|Jaylen Brown
|Out
|Hip
|Sam Hauser
|Questionable
|Back
|Kristaps Porzingis
|Out
|Foot
Hawks Injuries
|Name
|Game Status
|Injury
|De’Andre Hunter
|Questionable
|Knee
|Onyeka Okongwu
|Questionable
|Toe
|Bogdan Bogdanovic
|Out
|Hamstring
|Kobe Bufkin
|Out
|Shoulder
|Vit Krejci
|Out
|Adductor