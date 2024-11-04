How to Watch the Celtics vs. Hawks Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 4 Published 4:53 am Monday, November 4, 2024

The Boston Celtics (6-1) square off against the Atlanta Hawks (3-4) on November 4, 2024.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV Channel: NBCS-BOS, FDSSE

NBCS-BOS, FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Celtics Stats Insights

The Celtics are shooting 45.7% from the field this season, 0.2 percentage points lower than the 45.9% the Hawks allow to opponents.

Boston is 4-0 when it shoots better than 45.9% from the field.

The Celtics are the 21st-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Hawks sit at 23rd.

The Celtics record 123.7 points per game, only two more points than the 121.7 the Hawks give up.

Boston is 4-1 when scoring more than 121.7 points.

Hawks Stats Insights

The Hawks have shot at a 47.5% rate from the field this season, 0.4 percentage points above the 47.1% shooting opponents of the Celtics have averaged.

This season, Atlanta has a 3-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 47.1% from the field.

The Hawks are the 23rd-ranked rebounding team in the league, the Celtics sit at 15th.

The Hawks’ 118.4 points per game are 6.4 more points than the 112 the Celtics allow to opponents.

Atlanta is 3-3 when it scores more than 112 points.

Celtics Home & Away Comparison

In home games last season, the Celtics posted 5.1 more points per game (123.1) than they did in road games (118).

At home, Boston ceded 2.6 fewer points per game (107.9) than when playing on the road (110.5).

Looking at three-point shooting, the Celtics performed better in home games last season, averaging 17 three-pointers per game with a 40.3% three-point percentage, compared to 16 threes per game and a 37.4% three-point percentage in road games.

Hawks Home & Away Comparison

In 2023-24, the Hawks averaged 7.1 more points per game at home (121.9) than on the road (114.8).

At home, the Hawks allowed 120.8 points per game last season, 0.6 more than they allowed away (120.2).

Beyond the arc, the Hawks sunk fewer triples away (13.6 per game) than at home (13.8) last season, and posted a lower percentage on the road (35.9%) than at home (36.9%) too.

Celtics Injuries

Name Game Status Injury Jaylen Brown Out Hip Sam Hauser Questionable Back Kristaps Porzingis Out Foot

Hawks Injuries