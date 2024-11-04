NBA Best Bets: Celtics vs. Hawks Picks for November 4 Published 4:39 am Monday, November 4, 2024

The Atlanta Hawks (3-4) are heavy, 10.5-point underdogs against the Boston Celtics (6-1) at State Farm Arena on Monday, November 4, 2024. The game tips at 7:45 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and FDSSE.

For the best bets you can place on Monday’s game, based on our computer predictions, keep reading.

Email newsletter signup

Watch the NBA, other live sports and more on Fubo. What is Fubo? Fubo is a streaming service that gives you access to your favorite live sports and shows on demand. Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Celtics vs. Hawks Game Info

When: Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, November 4, 2024 at 7:45 PM ET Where: State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia

State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia TV: NBCS-BOS and FDSSE

NBCS-BOS and FDSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo (Regional restrictions may apply)

Sign up for NBA League Pass to get access to games, live and on-demand, and more for the entire season and offseason.

Celtics vs. Hawks Best Bets

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM. Sign up today using our link.

Jayson Tatum Over 30.5 PTS

Jayson Tatum’s 30.3 points per game average is 0.2 less than Monday’s over/under.

Tatum has gone up against a points prop bet in eight games this season, and he’s exceeded the total four times.

The Celtics are the NBA’s highest-scoring squad (123.7 points per game), while the Hawks are 28th in points conceded (121.7 per game).

When Boston puts up more than 121.7 points, its record is 4-1.

Bet on Jayson Tatum Props with BetMGM

Trae Young Over 27.5 PTS

The 27.5-point over/under for Trae Young on Monday is 0.5 higher than his season scoring average.

Young has hit the over on his points prop on three occasions this season (in eight games with such a prop).

Atlanta is the NBA’s seventh-ranked team offensively (118.4 points per game), while Boston is 13th-ranked on defense (112 conceded).

When scoring more points than 112, Atlanta is 3-3.

Bet on Trae Young Props with BetMGM

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 10.5)

Boston has four wins in seven games against the spread this season.

Atlanta has posted one win against the spread this year.

The Celtics have won twice ATS (2-2) as a 10.5-point favorite or more this season.

The Hawks have no wins ATS (0-1) as a 10.5-point underdog or greater this year.

Bet on this game’s spread with BetMGM

Pick OU:

Over (234.5)





The Celtics and their opponents have scored more than 234.5 points in three of seven games this season.

Hawks games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 234.5 points in six of seven outings.

Boston has an average total of 229.9 in its games this year, 4.6 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

Atlanta’s average game total this season has been 230.4, 4.1 more points than this matchup’s over/under.

The Hawks are the NBA’s fifth-highest scoring team this season compared to the top-ranked Celtics.

The Celtics are the league’s 24th-ranked scoring defense while the Hawks are the 29th-ranked.

Bet on this game’s total with BetMGM

Moneyline Pick: Celtics (-500)

This season, the Celtics have won six out of the seven games in which they’ve been favored.

The Hawks have won in one of the three contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs in this year.

Boston has been at least a -500 moneyline favorite four times this season and won all of those games.

Atlanta has been named as an underdog of +375 or more just one time this season and left with a loss in that game.

The sportsbooks’ moneyline implies a 83.3% chance of a victory for the Celtics.

Bet on this game’s moneyline with BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.