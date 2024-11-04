Tazewell Food City raises over $11,000 for local hunger relief Published 1:07 pm Monday, November 4, 2024

Food City in Tazewell raised over $11,000 for local hunger relief organizations through their 2023-24 Race Against Hunger campaign.

Since 1992 Food City has been teaming up with their customers to raise money for the campaign by rounding up their bill or adding a specific dollar amount when they check out.

“This is an annual charity drive and my favorite part about it is that the funds stay local,” Tazewell Food City Manager Brandon Miracle said. “So we get to specify which local food pantries and organizations benefit from that. All of the donations go through our registers, customers have the option of giving a dollar or five dollars or just round up their change.”

Miracle presented gift cards to representatives of REC Ministries, Upper Room Ministries, Manna House Food Pantry/Shared Blessings Thrift Store and the Dwight Arnold England Foundation.

In all, Food City raised over $508,000 for local communities this year and 100% of the proceeds benefit hunger relief organizations. It is estimated that approximately four meals are provided for every dollar donated.

“Hunger is a serious problem throughout our region and our Race Against Hunger program provides vital support to numerous hunger relief organizations throughout our market areas,” said Food City President and CEO Steven C. Smith. “We would like to thank our loyal customers for helping make this promotion such a huge success. Their generosity will help feed thousands of our friends and neighbors in need throughout the region.”

The 2024-25 Race Against Hunger officially starts on November 6. The $11,000 raised last year set a new record for the Tazewell store and Miracle said he hopes to do even better this year and be able to support even more local organizations.

“You’d be surprised what we can do just by rounding up change. That was a big portion of what we raised here. At this store, we broke our record this year and that has allowed me to add some organizations and get more involved.,” Miracle said. “We just want to show folks that the donations they are giving at the register are really making a difference here in Claiborne County.”