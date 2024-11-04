Tennessee vs. Mississippi State Nov. 9 Tickets & Start Time Published 4:34 am Monday, November 4, 2024

SEC opponents will clash when the No. 7 Tennessee Volunteers and Mississippi State Bulldogs meet on Saturday, November 9, 2024 at Neyland Stadium.

Want to see Tennessee play Mississippi State in person? Ticketmaster has you covered. Follow our link to get tickets today!

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State game info

Date: Saturday, November 9, 2024

Saturday, November 9, 2024 Time: 7 p.m. ET

7 p.m. ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN City: Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville, Tennessee Venue: Neyland Stadium (Get tickets at Ticketmaster)

Email newsletter signup

Head to Ticketmaster to find tickets for this or any college football game!

Tennessee vs. Mississippi State statistical matchup

Tennessee Mississippi State 474 (25th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 398.6 (34th) 271.6 (3rd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 461.7 (130th) 234.8 (7th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 143.3 (86th) 239.3 (61st) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 255.2 (41st) 11 (58th) Turnovers (Rank) 12 (67th) 14 (34th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (66th)

Make smart decisions. Use those stats when making your college football picks and place your bet on BetMGM.

Tennessee leaders

In eight games for the Volunteers, Dylan Sampson has racked up 982 rushing yards and 19 touchdowns while averaging 5.7 yards per carry.

In addition to the stats he’s produced in the ground attack, Sampson has 11 receptions (on 14 targets) for 97 yards and zero touchdowns.

Nico Iamaleava has suited up for eight games in 2024, and he’s aired it out for 1,703 passing yards, nine touchdowns, four interceptions and a 65.2% completion percentage.

When he’s not airing it out, Iamaleava has rushed for 193 yards (24.1 yards per game) and one touchdown in eight games.

As part of the Volunteers’ aerial attack, Dont’e Thornton has reeled in 17 balls on 19 targets for 401 yards and three touchdowns.

Buy Tennessee or Mississippi State gear at Fanatics!

Mississippi State leaders

In nine games, Davon Booth has rushed for 472 yards (52.4 per game) and three touchdowns.

Booth also has nine receptions for 125 yards and four TDs.

In the passing game, Kevin Coleman Jr. has scored five TDs, catching 57 balls for 688 yards (76.4 per game).

Michael Van Buren Jr. has passed for 1,323 yards (147 per game), completing 57.1% of his throws, with nine touchdowns and four interceptions in nine games.

On the ground, Van Buren has scored four touchdowns and picked up 4 yards.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.